Why Paco Villa called David Faitelson “scum” because of America

David Faitelson confronted Paco Villa on social media (Photo: Instagram/@paco_villa_/CUARTOSCURO)

Two of the most controversial and well-known characters in the world of sports journalism in Mexico, without a doubt, are David Faitelson from ESPN Mexico and Paco Villa of Televisa/TUDN. This time they both met.

The first has become one of the quintessential faces of “anti-Americanism” in Mexico since his first steps in TV Azteca together with José Ramón Fernández, to this day who is one of the star presenters of The Most Powerful Table in Mexican Soccer in ESPN.

For his part, Paco Villa has established himself as one of the star presenters of Televised sports, now STUDY. However, for a long time he was the center of ridicule for the time of drought in his team’s championships, Cruz Azul or more recently for having retracted his views on America.

And even so, I never sat in the offices of América as you did in those of Veracruz and Morelia. They never sat me down to insult me ​​as you recognized. And you will never hear me speak ill of my fellow guild members to sell my product. Damn scum. https://t.co/HUO7AstNlM – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) October 18, 2022

This last action was the one that caused a recent fight on social networks between both symbols of sports journalism in Mexico, because after a series of bickering in Twitter, Paco Villa exploded and called the presenter of “fucking scum” Spicy Soccer.

“Even so, I never sat in the offices of América as you did in those of Veracruz and Morelia. They never sat me down to insult me ​​as you recognized. And you will never hear me speak ill of my fellow guild members to sell my product. Fucking scum,” he wrote.

Then Faitelson came back he answered: “”Fucking scum?”… No, you’re wrong Paco_Villa_, let’s not insult each other. There is no doubt that the level of debate or discussion has dropped. I am very sorry that this is so because I consider you, despite our differences of opinion, a respectable storyteller. Good night … ”, concluded the ESPN journalist.

“Fucking scum?”…No, you’re wrong @Paco_Villa_Let’s not insult each other.

There is no doubt that the level of debate or discussion has dropped. I am very sorry that this is so because I consider you, despite our differences of opinion, a respectable storyteller.

Goodnight… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) October 18, 2022

Villa’s reaction was due in large part to the fact that David Faitelson had not responded directly to his thread. Twitter, Well, the former journalist from The protagonists He dedicated a direct message to him with a new tweet in which he recalled the moment in which Paco Villa had to retract after issuing a position regarding what America was experiencing

“#TBT Tuesday and all a monument to journalistic freedom and to the credibility of the journalist…” Faitelson published along with an image of the statement in which Paco Villa had to apologize for questioning the president of Club América, Santiago Baños.

The brawl between the two was born on October 15, when América defeated Puebla (11-2 in the Global) for a publication that David Faitelson made, where he continued with his line of attack against the journalists of STUDY receivable from ‘the same payroll’ as America.

“Get down from your ‘cloud’ the Americanists and the ‘goldfinches’ in the pay of America. Eleven goals, yes, but without any opposition…”, wrote the commentator of ESPN.

Paco Villa’s Twitter thread (Photo: Twitter/@@aco_Villa_)

In this regard, Paco Villa defended his colleagues with a series of publications in which he related things that David Faitelson did throughout his career and that no one in Televisa he had to live, like being humiliated by the bosses, being a color for the teams that didn’t have as many “calls” or joining the boards of these clubs.

“Three things you did that no ‘goldfinch’ has ever done: 1. That your former boss at Azteca sat you down in his office and repeatedly told you that you are an asshole * And continue many years in your company. You told it yourself,” he stated.

“two. Participate in club meetings Morelia and Veracruz. 3. Make colorful reports every week on Morelia, which deserves all respect, but is not highly popular. I know this because you told Toño de Valdés, and well, I believe you, “he added.

“Were you a “goldfinch” and today you want to criticize those who speak well of America? Then he points to almost the entire guild. When they lose, make mistakes, water it down, we’ll see who speaks and who doesn’t. Have a little journalistic congruence ”, he finished off in his thread of Twitter.

KEEP READING:

The schedules of the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 were defined

“He got comfortable”: Martinoli criticized Guillermo Ochoa for his shortcomings in goal

How many Concacaf teams are going to the 2022 Qatar World Cup?