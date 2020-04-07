Why Patrick Stewart Isn’t Interested In Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Doing A Pandemic Storyline

The COVID-19 pandemic is the type of huge occasion one would count on a present like Star Trek: Picard to make reference to, so it’s going to be fascinating to see whether or not Patrick Stewart softens his stance as soon as he and the present’s crew collect again within the writers’ room for Season 2. Previous Star Trek reveals have tackled quarantine episodes earlier than, so it isn’t precisely an entire impossibility, although Stewart’s ideas on the sensitivity of the topic stay legitimate in both case. If plenty of life is misplaced by the top of this pandemic, then it positively looks like there is a “too quickly” issue all reveals should contemplate when protecting this occasion.