Why Patrick Stewart Isn’t Interested In Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Doing A Pandemic Storyline

The Star Trek franchise has lengthy cherished utilizing its futuristic setting to reflect modern-day points, and Star Trek: Picard is not any exception. There are positively some conclusions that may be drawn about Season 1 and its thought-provoking evaluation on what actually makes one human, or the persecution of a sure individuals as a result of actions of some. One would count on the CBS All Entry sequence to maintain the development rolling in Season 2, although Patrick Stewart isn’t up for a world pandemic angle of any type.
The actor spoke to CBC concerning the pandemic, and whether or not or not Star Trek: Picard will dive into the same scenario when it returns for Season 2. Patrick Stewart was not shy in his response, and made it clear that’s not a topic he’d just like the sequence to deal with.
I’d not encourage that. It is a disturbing and horrifying and unhappy time for a lot of 1000’s of individuals. I’d really feel uncomfortable if we have been to make this a theme of the second season of [Star Trek: Picard]. It’s too delicate, too upsetting, too horrifying, than a number of the different points that now we have handled, that are way more of a political nature.
Star Trek: Picard might deal with some deep questions and thought-provoking storylines in Season 2, however don’t count on to see any coronavirus-related story if Patrick Stewart has any say. Stewart has been a robust voice regarding the present to date, so it wouldn’t be in any respect shocking to be taught that if he’s not on board with a pandemic storyline, a pandemic storyline isn’t going to occur.
With that mentioned, Star Trek: Picard‘s government producer Akiva Goldsman did muse on the concept of a quarantine episode on the behest of Vulture. Although Goldsman’s snippet is not an indication that Star Trek: Picard was creating a narrative for Season 2, it actually reveals that he and inventive minds are considering throughout this time concerning the coronavirus and the way the same occasion would impression their respective reveals.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the type of huge occasion one would count on a present like Star Trek: Picard to make reference to, so it’s going to be fascinating to see whether or not Patrick Stewart softens his stance as soon as he and the present’s crew collect again within the writers’ room for Season 2. Previous Star Trek reveals have tackled quarantine episodes earlier than, so it isn’t precisely an entire impossibility, although Stewart’s ideas on the sensitivity of the topic stay legitimate in both case. If plenty of life is misplaced by the top of this pandemic, then it positively looks like there is a “too quickly” issue all reveals should contemplate when protecting this occasion.
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 remains to be a methods away, however Season 1 can at the moment be streamed (without spending a dime) on CBS All Entry. Stick to CinemaBlend for extra on what’s occurring in tv and films, and what reveals could also be affected by the continued presence of COVID-19.
