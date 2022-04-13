Why people are Googling “Florida man” followed by his birthday

Take the test: write “Florida Man” in Google or another search engine, followed by any date and the results will very possibly show a series of strange news about events in Florida in which a man was involved.

If you don’t live in the United States or you’re not very familiar with the culture of that country, it is likely that “Florida Man” will not ring a bell. Anyway, It is a meme that is many years old and that becomes popular from time to time due to a viral challenge on Twitter.

Florida, the meme. Florida, the cruel reality





The thing is, it’s a known fact that a lot of strange things apparently happen in Florida that constantly end up in the news, and those news headlines usually start with “Florida Man did something“.

According to a 2019 CNN report, there are several theories that could explain this phenomenon. For example, one is that Florida’s public records laws allow journalists to obtain arrest information from police more easily than in other states across the country.

Others speak of simply the wide and varied demographics of the state, or that even the weather can lead to some strange occurrences. Another one that is not a laughing fact at all, is that mental health is a big issue in floridawhich ranks last in the US in terms of funding.

The challenge of searching Google for “Florida Man” followed by a date yields such absurd results, it’s hard not to be tempted to try. In fact, the autocomplete feature tends to suggest the meme followed by a date just by typing “Florida” because people search for it so much. After a tweet from Quique Hairstyle, the challenge has attracted new attention in Spain.

What we do not recommend is unnecessarily posting your birthday on Twitter if it is not information that you share elsewhere, after all, it is relatively sensitive data that can be used to help someone malicious to steal your credentials online.