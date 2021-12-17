Why Piojo Herrera said he was willing to lead El Tri

Miguel Herrera would like to direct El Tri again (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

One of the most controversial Mexican coaches in Mexican soccer is Miguel Herrera. The current technical director of the UANL Tigers (Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León) is characterized by its explosive character and by the teams it has led throughout its career, including the Mexican National Team.

In 2014 the Louse Herrera commanded the Tri on the Brazil World Cup and now facing the Qatar World Cup 2022 the strategist raised his hand to return to the front of the Aztec team. Despite the fact that his departure occurred in the midst of different controversies, the Louse he did not deny the idea of ​​returning to command the Selection.

Recently in an interview with Telemundo Sports talked about her concern about having one more period with those of the Tricolor. After her abrupt departure due to a conflict with the sports journalist, Christian Martinoli in 2015, Herrera affirmed that he is ready to return to the national team and direct them in future international tournaments.

In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Piojo Herrera led the Mexican team (Photo: AFP)

He explained that he will always have the door open to the offer of driving to the Mexican team. Although he is currently satisfied with Tigres, he did not deny the idea that if the opportunity were presented to him, he would accept the vacancy as coach of the Tri.

“If I would return to the Mexican National Team, I will always be ready for the National Team; It’s a place where I’ll never say no I am very happy with Tigres, I hope to be at Tigres for many years, but if at any time there is a need to return, I would never say no “

On the other hand, he gave his opinion on the foreign technicians who have driven to Mexico. A clear example is the current strategist, Gerardo Tata Martino, who is of Argentine origin. Miguel Herrera detailed that preferably, the Tri It should be run by a Mexican, but not because of nationality, but because of the quality of work.

Among the outstanding achievements of Piojo at the helm of El Tri is the 2015 Gold Cup (Photo: AFP)

The Louse Herrera He added that his reason for electing a Mexican in the technical direction is based on the capabilities that a national talent can show before a Foreign

“For the National Team, I say that if it has to be Mexican, but it is not because of belonging, it is because of ability. Y I think we Mexicans know what each Mexican can give us, and that is why I would think that a Mexican would have to be directing the National Team “, he pointed out for the same medium.

When the former American technician was in charge of the Tri starred in different controversies. He started with the first results on the court, since his performance in the World Cup They were not liked by sports journalists and the fans in general.

Herrera affirmed that he is ready to return to the national team and lead them in future international tournaments (Photo: EFE / Víctor Cruz)

But among its achievements, the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2015, which was played in the United States. But his victory would be overshadowed by a controversy he starred in with the chronicler of Aztec Sports.

Throughout the games Herrera commanded, Martinoli criticized him for his style of play and the different commercials that he recorded with different brands to exploit his image as a coach of the Mexican team. In a meeting at an airport in the United States, Miguel did not tolerate the presence of Martinoli and went against him.

To the misfortune of the sports narrator, was attacked by Miguel and the daughter of Louse. Without many opportunities to defend himself, the sports communicator left the scene. Later the news flooded the news, so the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) determined to cease the former soccer player.

KEEP READING:

Hugo Sánchez recommended Florentino Pérez to sign two world stars to Real Madrid

This is what the new Puebla commemorative jersey looks like with which he will play the Clausura 2022

Jorge Campos predicted who would be the figure in the final of Atlas vs León