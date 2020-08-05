Why PM Narendra Modi planted ‘Parijat’s plant’ in Ram temple, what is its specialty

Ayodhya: The foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram temple has been established along with Bhumi Pujan and other works. But in the meantime a plant was planted in the Ram temple courtyard. The name of this plant is Parijat. This is not an ordinary plant, only then it was planted in the premises of the Ram temple during such a grand event. In Hinduism, the Parijat tree is believed to have been planted in heaven by Devraj Indra. On this, fragrant little white flowers bloom during the night and they fall on their own in the morning. This flower is the official flower of West Bengal. Also Read – Ram Janmabhoomi liberated today, a grand temple will now be constructed for Ramlala living under tent: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi also likes the flowers of Parijat. For this reason, during the puja, she offers flowers of Parijat to Mother Lakshmi. Mother is pleased with its offerings. However, for worshiping, the flowers of Parijat should not be plucked and offered, the flowers should be picked from the trees themselves and offered to Isht.

It is also said about the plant of Parijat that when this flower plant was planted on the earth by Sri Krishna in Dwarka city. By the way, this plant is limited to a height of 10 to 30 feet. Let us tell you that the bark of the stem of this plant is also used for making medicines.