Why police shows reluctance to arrest accused MPs and MLAs, this is serious: Supreme Court

new Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed concern over the reluctance of the police to arrest and present such MPs and MLAs against whom criminal cases are pending. Also, the court gave it a ‘serious’ case. The apex court said that cases against MPs and MLAs are pending as police officers sometimes do not get the law complied due to pressure from such public representatives. Also Read – Now video of another MP of MP goes viral, women are seen distributing sarees

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramanna said, “We have been told that sometimes the police do not comply with the law due to pressure from accused MPs and MLAs.” We understand that this is a serious matter. ”The bench also said that various high courts are asking for providing video conference facility in view of disposal of pending cases. The bench also consists of Justice Suryakant and Justice Anirudh Bose. The bench has asked for the latest details of pending cases against MPs and MLAs, and also asked the High Courts to give details of the need for video conference for speedy disposal of such cases. Also Read – Court’s instructions to UP Government, be informed about steps taken to protect witnesses

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed as a friend of justice, said that despite the monitoring of cases, the number of pending cases against MPs and MLAs is increasing. The main petitioner of the case, advocate Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, requested the court to issue notice regarding the imposition of ‘life ban’ on MPs and MLAs facing charges of serious offenses. However, the apex court said that it will hear the present case at present. Also Read – Hathras Case: Why was the victim cremated late at night? The reason given by the UP government in the Supreme Court …