Why power lost in UP on Janmashtami day, STF will investigate, CM Yogi ordered

Lucknow: On the day of Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has submitted an investigation to the STF in the case of power failure in several districts including the capital Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura and Meerut. He has directed to take strict action against those found guilty. The Chief Minister said in his release that while directing that the STF should be investigated in several areas of the electricity supply interrupted by the consumers, strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty in the investigation. Also Read – Janmashtami 2020 Mathura: Birthday of Janmashtami in Mathura-Vrindavan, celebrating something like this, see VIDEO

Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the incident from STF, after which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry. It may be known that on Wednesday, electricity went out of many districts suddenly, but the smart meters installed in the houses were on. Areas where electricity was shut down include the areas of Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Energy Minister. This stirred up the districts. Consumers gathered at many sub-stations in Lucknow and started creating uproar, while there was chaos in Shakti Bhavan. Top officials stayed in Shakti Bhavan and tried to fix the technical problem and restore the supply. Also Read – Janmashtami 2020 Mathura Live Streaming: Watch the live broadcast of Laddu Gopal’s birth in Mathura-Dwarka, see …

The disturbance occurred from the Shakti Bhawan headquarters of the Power Corporation. Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma, after investigating Power Corporation Chairman Arvind Kumar, has summoned the report in 24 hours. Along with this, instructions have also been given to take action on the responsible officials. The state head of EESL and the project manager of L&T, which is looking after the smart meter, has been suspended late at night. Also Read – Krishna Janmashtami 2020 Sms & Quotes: Send these SMS and Quotes to friends and relatives on the occasion of Janmashtami

Actually, smart meters are installed in more than 10 lakh power consumers across the state. Smart meters are monitored by private company L&T and EESL from the server installed in the control room at Shakti Bhawan headquarters. About three o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, the electricity supply from lakhs of smart meters of the state came to a standstill even though there was no outstanding bill and no due date was passed by the electricity consumers.