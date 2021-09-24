Why Pumas sees “a low level” in Tigres

Pumas believes that he could gain an advantage against Tigres (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



The next day of the MX League will have different important duels, the most acclaimed is that of the national classic between America and Chivas. However, prior to the most rival duel, the match between two felines will be played, Cougars against Tigers.

As part of the Day 10 of Grita México Apertura 2021, the University Club will visit the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) team at the University Stadium of Nuevo León. On Saturday, September 25 at o’clock 19:00 hours both squads will face off.

This Thursday afternoon, Arturo Ortíz Martínez, central defender of Pumas, spoke at a press conference about his perspective on the next team they will face together Andrés Lillini. Ortíz pointed out that the level with which the squad led by Miguel Herrera it’s different from when Ricardo tuca Ferretti He led the royal squad.

Arturo Ortíz Martínez, central defender of Pumas, spoke at a press conference about his perspective on the next team they will face alongside Andrés Lillini

It was the first weakness he saw in Tigres and he explained that the change of technical director makes it reflect “a low level”On the whole team, so it could help them.

“In Tigres they come with a change in DT and I think that adaptation is taking a bit of trouble for them, from how they played before to how they are playing right now, they are not in a good footballing moment. You have to take advantage of the mistakes they can make “

It should be remembered that the arrival of Louse Herrera was not well received by the feline fans Well, from the first game they asked for the “Piojo Out” of the institution since they added some defeats that questioned his quality as a technical coach.

For Arturo Ortíz, the condition with which he has played Louse Herrera, and his criticisms of his fans, could be a reason to see him with "a low level"

For Arturo Ortíz, the condition with which he has played Louse Herrera, and his criticisms of his fans, could be a reason to see him with “a low level” and as an opportunity to show a new face of Pumas.

Currently the Pedregal team is not on the right track, because so far it remains in the position 16 of the general table with 7 points, in his previous match he added a two-goal draw against Mazatlán.

One of the drastic decisions that happened in the UNAM club was the abrupt departure of Gabriel Torres, the Panamanian striker did not meet the desired expectations and left the institution due to poor performance.

Pumas and Tigres will collide on Day 10 of Liga MX (Photo: Instagram / @ pumasmx)

Faced with this situation, the university defender stated that it was a regrettable and frightening situation, as he argued that just as it happened to Torres, it can happen to anyone on the team. I affirm that the discharge of their former partner will force them to give their best version.

“It’s never nice for a partner to leave, less in these instances and in this way; but it is clear to us that we have to work, because, just as he came out, we can go out any of us. We have to do our part, give the best of ourselves and lift up this moment that we are in, “he said at a press conference.

The duel between Tigres UANL and Pumas will be the scene of reunions, then Miguel Mejia Baron will cross with the former team with whom he worked together hand in hand with tuca Ferretti. On the other hand some players like Carlos Gonzalez and Juan Pablo Vigón they will be reunited with their old team and former teammates.

Diogo de Oliveira reinforcement of Pumas (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

On Thursday afternoon, the Ciudad Universitaria team shared on their official social networks the arrival of Diogo de Oliveira Barbosa, 24-year-old forward from Brazil.

The squad of Andrés Lillini will have a player from the Uruguayan team Colonia Square, a team that in the previous season became champion of its league and will have a contract for the remainder of the current tournament until Closing 2022.

His debut with Pumas could be next Saturday, September 25 against Tigers the contra America on the Matchday 12.

