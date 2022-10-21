Why Racing was the favorite in the bid with Boca, a message for Gallardo and a request to Agustín Rossi’s agent: 12 phrases from Riquelme

Riquelme: “We always believed that Racing was the favourite… we’re happy that we’re giving it a fight”.

Juan roman riquelme spoke after the great triumph of Boca Juniors ante Gymnastics in La Plata, which returned the team to the top of the championship. The vice president and one of the greatest idols in the history of Xeneize, highlighted the club’s boys who were able to more than make up for the serious absences due to injury. In that sense, he also valued the attitude of the most experienced players on the squad that allowed the youth to play calmly and enjoy the first division.

The former hitch also talked about the fight for the Professional League, which could crown Boca Juniors if he beats Independiente at home this Sunday. Nor did he leave aside teams like Atlético Tucumán, Hurricane and Gymnasticswho fought to the end, and explained why Racing Club He was the top favorite in the contest. In another order, he referred to the departure of Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate.

Román, in addition, announced that next week there will be contract renewals for very important players on the squad and in that sense he made a special request to the representative of Agustín Rossiwho as of January could negotiate as a free agent, since his contract with Boca Juniors expires in June 2023. Here are the most important phrases of the interview that Riquelme gave to ESPN.

Riquelme highlighted the work in the inferiors of Boca Juniors.

Why Racing was the top favourite:

“It has been a long year for us. We have to take our hats off because the good work of the coaches and youth coordinators. Also the first ones that help a lot, but the big culprits are the big players that we have that make the little ones feel comfortable every time they debut. That is their fault, Benedetto, Rojo, Pulpo González, Zambrano, Rossi… We are very happy and grateful to the older ones for how they help the little ones. The tournament is even, we congratulate Atlético Tucumán, Huracán and Gimnasia, who were at the top throughout the tournament. And Racing, which we always believed would be the favorite when it was left out of the Argentine Cup with Agropecuario. He had more rest than us and was reinforced very well. We are happy that we are fighting him”.

The departure of Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate:

“Argentine football loses a great coach. Surely for their fans, they lose one of the great idols of their club. At the time it also happened to us with Bianchi. Wherever he continues to manage, I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Request to the representative of Agustín Rossi:

“We have made a giant offer. We love our club and we want Rossi to stay for many more years. And the fan too. We made a big offer many months ago, 90 days later we met again and offered him more than twice the amount from the first moment. He always repeats that he wants to stay, that he understands that we cannot break the club. As of Monday, without a doubt, we are going to call his representative to see what possibilities we have and if we have any way of reaching an agreement so that the boy is happy. But for that the representative also has to help us because we can’t. With all the love in the world we made a giant effort. On Monday or Tuesday to see if we are lucky enough to be able to meet and together we will look for the best solution so that he continues to be in our club, it is what we most want “

The request to the representative of Agustín Rossi to agree on its renewal.

ARTICLE IN DEVELOPMENT…