Why Rafa Ramos considered America a “boring leader”

The debate between forms and results he is as old in football, as the chicken and the egg in the collective imagination. Santiago Solari has placed the America on top of the MX League with a style of play that multiple detractors have criticized for its lack of spectacularity. About, Rafa ramos has delivered a strong verdict. Not everything can be black or white; there are nuances that explain the operation of The Eagles in recent months.

In his analysis, Ramos began by remembering the sensations generated by the last matches of America, in which he cut the winning inertia that had developed throughout the tournament. “I added two points out of nine possible and there was hysteria. ‘America is breaking down. ‘ “America is falling apart.” The eventual misfortune of # ÓdiameMás brings these haunting harpies to life. But, no: America is bored. Bored and bored, “wrote the journalist in his column for ESPN.

Ramos pointed to the efficiency achieved by the team led by Solari, with the deployment of a football that is not attractive in the eyes of the spectator. “Meanwhile, America gives that feeling: who is a boring leader. It gives that feeling that you need to get to the League, because the Repechage he already has it insured with his 25 points ”.

The slip-ups of clubs like Chivas, as well as the amazing performance shown by Juarez, serve as a nuance to measure the solidity in the walk of the Eagles, according to Ramos. “Certainly without attractive football, without minimal attachment to spectacular football, but America respects her own idea of ​​playing nice, ugly, but fine, and the unappealable retribution keeps him at the forefront of a tournament full of irregularities and funny situations ”.

Rafael Ramos brought to the present a range of memories that the azulcrema fans still keep in their minds: the times when money was spent in abundance, often without the expected results. “After years of waste, of murdering his fat cows of finances, to Santiago the ‘Indiecito’ Solari All he has to do is try to milk the flaccid and almost sterile udders of these skinny cows ”.

In this sense, Solari’s strategy makes sense, due to its practicality and understanding of the available resources. “For that reason, with what he has, which is little, has decided to play ugly, boring, but with precision, efficiency and getting the results that demands the lineage of a team that has chosen to live with absolute contempt among the other 17 soccer nations of Mexico”.

Despite criticism, Solari maintains an institution eager for results at the top. “And yet, this unfortunate son of #HatemeMas he has the luxury of being a boring leader, to confirm that with little, without its maximum expression, it is enough to command a tournament in which aberrations are its protagonists, week by week. At least, the promise for Solari is that if the team is champion, the pair of players that they have asked for and who play in Europe”Ramos settled in his analysis.

The questioning for Santiago Solari they have not stopped practically since their arrival at the Nest of Coapa. The defensive solidity of the capital club and the order that prevails in its midfield have not been enough to reduce some criticisms, which point to one of the great taboos of Americanism of any time: you have to win, like and beat.

However, the results reaped by the former coach of the Real Madrid they do not leave any fissure as far as efficiency is concerned. Last tournament, they finished in position, with a total of points. And in the current contest, Las Eagles They fly solo at the top of the classification thanks to the units added throughout the days.

