Why Rahul Dravid Can Be a Great Coach for Team India

The Indian cricket team is set to undergo a change of face with their long-term head coach Ravi Shastri finally giving way to batting legend Rahul Dravid. The current head of National Cricket Academy is expected to take over the reins of the Virat Kohli-led side after the T20 World Cup. Given the credentials of the Bangalore-born cricketer, it is hard not to expect big things from Team India while he is in charge. Dravid has proven himself as a coach, having taken charge of both the India A team as well as the Under-19 sides. It was under his guidance that the country’s Under-19 team reached the final of the 2016 Under-19 World Cup and went on to win the tournament two years later.

Years of experience at the top level

Dravid has vast experience at the top level and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters the country has ever produced. Together with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid formed a trio that was hated by bowlers around the world. In a career stretching over 16 years, Dravid played over 150 Test matches and almost 350 ODIs. His contributions toward the development of the Indian team as a cricketing super power can hardly be missed.

The 48-year-old holds the unique record of not having been dismissed for a golden duck in as many as 286 Test innings! His formidable skills in tackling the bowlers earned him the nickname “The Wall.” Dravid and Laxman’s incredible fight back against Australia at the Eden Gardens is still remembered fondly by cricket fans.

Back in 2003, Dravid helped India draw a Test series in Australia against a mighty Australian side, which consisted of the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

Going forward, one thing that Dravid is surely going to bring to the Indian team is great temperament and grit. The Karnataka man knows more about that than anyone else and will certainly bring it to the side consisting of already established players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Even for the budding stars, Dravid’s appointment signals an incomparable positivity.

A reputation for developing young players

Dravid is credited with the development of a lot of current India team regulars. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan have to thank the NCA president for their career progress. The players themselves have been vocal about that. That is why with Dravid in charge, they will feel more encouraged about their development. Breaks are also expected to come at a brisk pace, giving that added motivation to the youngsters around the country.

It also doesn’t spell doom for the seniors finding themselves out of touch because Dravid will give them that additional technical advice, which can be useful in helping them come out of a bad patch.

A better understanding of foreign conditions

Having traveled extensively around the world, Dravid knows foreign conditions better than anyone else. Thus, he can equip his players well before they board a flight to that country. Having faced severe hostility from opposition bowlers as well as fielders, Dravid can share his experience with the current crop, helping them cope with the situation better. It often happens that some batters struggle to cope with the pace and bounce on foreign pitches. Having negotiated various such situations successfully over the course of his career, Dravid can share his experience with the current players, thereby helping them overcome their weaknesses and score runs.

An inspiration for many

So many players have spoken about Dravid being an inspiration for them. Veteran spinner Pravin Tambe, who Dravid spoke of as an inspiration for others, thanked Dravid after the latter played a crucial role in helping him get his break with the Rajasthan team at the age of 41. Even former foreign cricketers such as Ramiz Raja and Michael Vaughan have given credit to Dravid for instilling the right kind of mentality among the youngsters of their respective country. Once handed the reins of the Indian team, Dravid can work as an inspiration for cricketers of all age groups.

A strong personality inside the dressing room

Dravid is not someone to be discounted. He has a very reserved character, but can be tough when needed. Therefore, having Dravid in charge of the team will solve the issue of personality conflicts, which can often be the case for so many teams. No matter how big a personality there is inside the dressing room, Dravid will hold some power over them and look to get his point of view across no matter what.

The excitement around the appointment of Dravid is visible and even more so among the fantasy cricket lovers.