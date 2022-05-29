Why Real Madrid could play a match in Mexico

Soccer Football – Champions League Final – Liverpool v Real Madrid – Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France – May 28, 2022 Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates winning the champions league with the trophy and teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington

In the midst of the commotion for having raised his trophy number 14 in the UEFA Champions Leaguethe Real Madrid could start a friendly match in Mexico during the next summer. And it is that in saint Louishave opened the possibility of paying tribute to the businessman Michael Valladares. For this reason, they would have considered the dispute of the homonymous Cup in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium facilities Ramírez against Atlético de San Luis.

According to sources consulted by ESPNJuan Carlos Valladares, husband of Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete and current Secretary of Economic Development of San Luis Potosí, as well as more members of his family, have established contact with the board of the potosino team to evaluate the possibility that your sports venue can host the meeting.

Although neither the version nor the date has been confirmed, the friendly match between the Real Madrid and Atletico San Luis could take place end of june, although it depends on the calendar of the Madrid team. It is worth mentioning that in the same period they could start a friendly edition of the Clásico against Barcelona Soccer Clubin the city of Los Angeles Californiaso the possibility could be higher.

Atlético de San Luis would be Real Madrid’s rival in the Miguel Valladares Cup (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

The fact of inviting the champion team of Spain to the country implies the offer of all kinds of comforts such as lodging and even a private flight capable of transferring the players to the capital of Potosí. Although the expenses for these concepts could be millions, the Valladares family would be willing to pay for them in order to make the Miguel Valladares Cup dispute a reality.

It is worth mentioning that, at present, the group of owners of the Atlético de Madrid maintains a majority investment in the Potosí team franchise in the MX League. In that sense, the closeness of the Valladares family with the Real Madrid board, as well as the relationship of the mattress board with the Mexican soccer environment could facilitate the materialization of the ambitious football match.

The Valladares family is close to soccer, as well as to Real Madrid. On various occasions they have made trips to Spain to attend team meetings, as well as direct private tours through the entrails of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Similarly, they are assiduous followers of Formula 1 and have come to witness some races of Sergio Pérez in the seasons he has worked as a pilot.

Vinicius Junior was the author of the goal that gave Real Madrid the championship (Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS)

Against all expectations that placed Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as champions of the European Champions League, the Real Madrid appealed to the style of play that it engaged in throughout the tie and overcame by the slightest difference despite having been the most discreet team on the pitch.

From the start of the match, the English team found themselves on several occasions on the Madrid goal. However, given the insistence of the shots fired by Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, Thibaut Courtois demonstrated his superhuman abilities to keep his bow at zero and establish himself as one of the best players in the game.

Thibaut Courtois prevented his bow from falling more than five times (Photo: Dylan Martinez/REUTERS)

Karim Benzema thrilled the merengue fans with a goal that seemed to open the scoring, although in the end it was annulled due to an advanced position. It was not until minute 59 when, in an offensive from the band, Federico Valverde managed to send a cross to the far post that was well hit by the striker Vinicius Junior. That score was enough to secure the win.

At the end of 90 minutes the Liverpool could not violate the door of the meringues and they let the orejona escape. For its part, the Spanish team added its fourteenth cup of the contest to its showcases and was consolidated as the winningest team in the tournament of the most spectacular clubs in the world.

