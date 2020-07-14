Why Rian Johnson Would Be A Good Fit For Directing Detective Pikachu 2

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Over a yr after Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was launched into theaters, there’s nonetheless no clear phrase on what the standing is for a possible sequel. Followers might need thought that with such an enormous presence on the earth of online game films, the Ryan Reynolds/Justice Smith buddy detective flick would have some kind of plan in play by now for a follow-up. Which is why I’d prefer to current a fairly strong basis for a future plan to be constructed: Rian Johnson ought to be signed on because the director for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2.