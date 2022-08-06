Why Ricardo Peláez could not resign from Chivas

The sports director thought about leaving the Guadalajara club because of the results they have had, but he could not (Video: YouTube / Chivas)

For years, Chivas He has not had a great performance in Mexican soccer since his last championship was achieved in the Closing 2017thereafter the classification to the league and the last instances of the tournament have been complicated.

Even the technical part of the club has had various ups and downs as the sports management of Ricardo Pelaez has made different decisions that have been criticized by the fans red and white. The rejection of the management of the former soccer player by the hobby He has been constant to the point that they came to ask him for his resignation.

Faced with this topic, Ricardo himself was encouraged to talk about that situation and surprised the Guadalajara fans with his statement, as he assured that at some point he did think about leaving Verde Valle. In an interview with David Medrano for Chivas TVthe sports director was honest about his role within the institution.

Ricardo Peláez resigned from Chivas but Amaury Vergara did not leave him (Photo: YouTube / Chivas)

I accept that the idea of ​​quitting did cross his mind and that even expressed his request to Amaury Vergarabut It was rejected and had to continue with his work within the Jalisco team.

“Yes, in fact I already did it on occasion. Amaury did not accept it, my communication with Amaury is very good. He knows that I am in the day to day, present”.

Despite the fact that the Mexican director confessed that he did not feel comfortable with what he has achieved in Chivas, after your request to leave was not approvedcontinued with his work as if nothing had happened because he clarified that he will not be giving up every time.

Amaury Vergara prevented Ricardo Peláez from resigning from his position (Photo: Instagram/@amaury_vergara)

In a gesture of empathy, Ricardo Peláez put himself in Amaury’s place and commented that he would not like his directors to be resigning from their positions at every moment, especially when the team experienced critical moments. Therefore, he corrected that the communication with the Mexican businessman is vital in his work.

“Amaury, with him, I have a great communication. At some point of great pressure I already resigned, he did not accept my resignation and I will not be resigning every 15 days either, yes? I think that nobody likes, neither me, nor an owner, to be resigning, much less”.

In accordance with Pelaezthe owner of Chivas did not accept the resignation at that time because he assured that Amaury would be considering the best time to do it, since the manager has remained firm with the club and committed to his duties until the last day he holds the position.

Despite the reinforcements of Ricardo Peláez to compete with Chivas in the 2022 Opening, the team has not achieved the expected results (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

With the current precedent, Amaury Vergara would reach a common agreement with Ricardo Pelaez to finish his stage in Verde Valle, until then, the former soccer player will remain firm and committed to giving Chivas a better perspective and return it to the path of triumphs and championships.

“He knows perfectly well, he will make the decision at the time he considers it necessary when I have to leave, but I will persevere until the last day.”

And it is that the claims of the fans have been constant; since Victor Manuel Vucetich He was still with Chivas, the Guadalajara fanatic was no longer comfortable with the work of the sports management. Later came the dismissal of the king midas and the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leanoa young Mexican coach who did not have favorable results either.

Ricardo Cadena has remained at the head of the institution (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Finally they signed Richard Chainwho has remained at the head of the institution, but whose continuity would also be in doubt because so far the team is in position 14 of the Apertura 2022 at the end of Matchday 6.

