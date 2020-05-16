Why Rick And Morty’s Plumbus Looks So Gross

BRENT: Dan O’Connor sketched out this gross system that you just could not actually inform precisely what it was, nevertheless it seemed actually phallic.

DAN: Actually, the Plumbus design is definitely primarily based on a banjo. The entrance of the Plumbus is these bristles; that is impressed by Jeff Goldblum’s hairs behind his again in The Fly. And then the highest is simply genitalia, as a result of all the things has to have genitalia.

BRENT: The Plumbus was one take. It got here out excellent the primary time, like all good props.