Why Riverdale Might Not Have To Split Up Archie And The Gang In Season 5

Riverdale was considered one of many exhibits that ended sooner than anticipated within the 2019-2020 TV season on account of manufacturing halts, however followers might at the very least relaxation straightforward understanding that The CW had already renewed the collection for a fifth season. That mentioned, Season Four needed to finish with out giving Archie and the remainder of his senior mates a promenade, a commencement, and a setup for what would occur when at the very least a few of them presumably went their separate methods for faculty. Now, Riverdale has apparently discovered a solution to doubtlessly keep away from splitting up Archie and the gang.