Why Robert Pattinson Really Thought He F-ed Up His Tenet Audition

Over the following yr, Robert Pattinson will star within the two of essentially the most high-profile roles of his profession (sure, extra glowing than Edward Cullen’s pores and skin). He’s starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet this summer time and Matt Reeves’ The Batman subsequent fall. Not not like the whirlwind of feelings that occurred proper earlier than he was named the following Darkish Knight, Pattinson thought he blew his Tenet audition when he gave into his candy tooth in entrance of the Inception filmmaker.
Robert Pattinson recalled the primary time he met with Christopher Nolan in regards to the genre-bending epic, saying that he had no thought what he was there for till shortly earlier than the top of their three-hour assembly. The actor defined the second he thought it was throughout with these phrases:
There was this pack of candies on the desk. I had an enormous blood sugar drop by the top of this dialog. I assumed I used to be going to go out as a result of we’d been speaking a lot. I used to be making an attempt to pay attention a lot. Lastly, I requested for one of many candies and he instantly ended the assembly. I used to be like, ‘Oh my god, I fucked it up.’
That’s proper, because of Christopher Nolan’s surprisingly timed exit from their preliminary assembly, Rob Pattinson completely thought he was offended by him grabbing for his close by candies. Think about if that had actually been the top of their working relationship? Fortunately for The Lighthouse actor, Nolan doesn’t thoughts sharing his sweet.
In a current interview with Leisure Weekly, Robert Pattinson mentioned when he and Christopher Nolan met, he didn’t have something within the works and was “panicking” about what he’d do subsequent. A yr and a half later, Pattinson’s gearing as much as play a key function in one of the vital highly-anticipated summer time releases. How lengthy do you assume the actor sat with the concept that candies ruined his possibilities?
Robert Pattinson’s audition course of for The Batman was irritating for the actor too as a result of information that he was up for the function leaked simply as he was on the best way to the Cannes Movie Competition to advertise The Lighthouse. On the flight he shared with Mission: Inconceivable director Christopher McQuarrie, he thought he may lose the function because of public reactions to the casting information that had not but been finalized. The actor will quickly resume filming for The Batman in London.
What Tenet is about remains to be primarily a thriller, however we do know it can middle on the idea of “time inversion,” which Christopher Nolan not too long ago elaborated on extra, and now we have a couple of theories about too. The author/director has additionally disclosed some complicated phrases about Pattinson’s character within the movie:
Rob performs a personality known as Neil within the movie — or we predict could also be known as Neil. You by no means actually fairly know what’s occurring with these identities. However he’s the very definition of a incredible supporting character. He’s a vital character to this movie, however he’s very a lot in assist of John David’s character.
Tenet is Nolan’s most formidable movie but, reportedly costing over $200 million to supply and that includes some huge set items that happen throughout the globe. The film hits theaters on July 31. Take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2020 film calendar for extra launch dates.
