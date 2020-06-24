Why Robert Pattinson Really Thought He F-ed Up His Tenet Audition

Robert Pattinson’s audition course of for The Batman was irritating for the actor too as a result of information that he was up for the function leaked simply as he was on the best way to the Cannes Movie Competition to advertise The Lighthouse. On the flight he shared with Mission: Inconceivable director Christopher McQuarrie, he thought he may lose the function because of public reactions to the casting information that had not but been finalized. The actor will quickly resume filming for The Batman in London.