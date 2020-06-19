Why Sanditon Needs To Be Renewed By Amazon For One More Season

Spoilers forward for the primary season of PBS’ Sanditon.

Sanditon promised to deliver Jane Austen to the small display in a model new method as an adaptation and continuation of Austen’s unfinished novel of the identical title. The eight-part sequence premiered in 2019 within the U.Okay. earlier than making its U.S. debut in early 2020. Going into Sanditon with no information of a second season, I had each expectation that the start, center, and finish of Charlotte Heywood’s story could be instructed inside eight episodes. Now, after how the primary season ended, I feel that Amazon completely must renew Sanditon, however just for yet another season.