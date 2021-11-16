Why Santiago Solari prioritized America over River Plate or Real Madrid

Solari maintains his present linked only to America (Photo: Twitter / @ TheChampions

The America club is awaiting what happens in the playoffs to determine who will be his opponent in the quarterfinals of the Scream Mexico 2021. While that happens, your helmsman, Santiago Solari, he was committed to America, explaining that, despite its history in Argentina and especially with River Plate, he keeps his full attention on the Eagles at least for a year and a half more.

In interview for the program “Football 90″ from ESPN, directed by Sebastian Chicken Vignolo, was asked Solar if he was considering directing River Plate or returning to the bench Real Madrid, but the azulcrema technical director was forceful when responding saying that he is “very involved in Mexico.”

“Now I’m very into Mexico, we are with the coaching staff and with our heads on here, we are one year old and we still have a year and a half more and we are very happy “, said the former player of the team millionaire.

Solari remains in the fight to reach a title this semester (Photo: Victor Cruz / EFE)

The 45-year-old technical director also spoke about his past on Argentine soil and his roots. He explained that his training process was there and that he does not close the doors to return, because there are the people he loves.

“Of course, it is open (to return to Argentina) always in the future”

“At some point, my family has been there, and I have traveled with them, together with my father, the entire country practically, from a very young age. I’ve done my first steps and all my training in Argentina, in different clubs; I have been in (Club) Renato Cesarini, in Newell’s also, in Estudiantes de la Plata at different times, in Platense, and of course in River, in the inferiors and also later in the first class, which was what allowed me to give the jump to the other side (Europe) ”, said Solari when asked if he would like to take command of The band.

America finished as the general leader in Grita México 2021 (Photo: Club América)

America suffered a painful collapse when it lost the final of the Concachampions in front of Striped from Monterrey. A sector of the fans questioned the Argentine coach and another supported him. Now, they are about to enter the league and the pressure is increasing, both for the lost final and for the performance of their last commitments.

Solari did not ignore the condition that the citizens of the capital live in, and stressed that their context in Mexico is favorable because of how the squad performed; however, he left to fate what might happen later, when his contract ends.

“Football can happen anything in a week and we here (America) have a spectacular present at the level of points achieved, however, Liga MX is still open because there is a Liguilla. It is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the future but my future is always open to Argentina and of course to River in particular ”, said the former Real Madrid manager.

Guillermo Ochoa is the captain in the team led by Solari (Photo: Jorge Mendoza / Reuters)

During the interview, the one born in Rosario, Argentina detailed how his relationship with him is Real Madrid, and even told how he left the club Merengue.

“My relationship with Madrid is not the usual one of a coach with a club because it has lasted a long time … I trained the first team and I didn’t go anywhere, I spent two more years working … I was an ambassador for two years After being a coach, I remained linked to the club and had an institutional role of which I am very proud. I asked permission because I missed directing”, Solari sentenced.

KEEP READING:

What would be preventing the definitive schedules for the Liga MX playoffs

The day that Toño de Valdés insulted Martinoli for his storytelling style

Caleb Plant’s emotional apology to Canelo Álvarez at the end of the fight