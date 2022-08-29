Why Scientists Hope Nasal Vaccines Will Finally Stop COVID Transmission

For many experts, the formulations created to evade the new viral variants will not be the coup de grâce that the world is waiting for to finally end the pandemic (Getty)

The evolution of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in its survival efforts to become more transmissible and better evade immunity it outperformed even innovative messenger RNA vaccines such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech y Modern. That’s why the scientists they should”to update” their formulations to adapt them to the new variants and subvariants that the virus gave rise to the so-called second-generation vaccines.

Although current vaccines, according to specialists, are still essential to protect against serious illness and death, the truth is that when it comes to preventing infections, the new coronavirus won all the battles. That is why For many experts, the formulations created to evade the new viral variants will not be the coup de grâce that the world is waiting for to finally end the pandemic.

In this scenario, nasal vaccines show great promise for stopping SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the community. They say so on the grounds that nasal vaccines have the best chance of reduce infections to a manageable level.

Dr. Sandy Douglas is a member of the team that designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and he felt that “solving this problem of inducing really effective immunity to block transmission is such a major challenge that it really deserves significant attention and energy, although it will require some time and effort.

What happens, as analyzed by those in the know, is that current vaccines trigger a response in the systemic immune system, helping to prevent serious illness once an infection has occurred. But one major shortcoming was the failure of injected vaccines to produce immunity in the respiratory tract, so-called mucosal immunity, which is the body’s first line of defense against COVID.

Hence, many see the nasal vaccine as the most realistic way to achieve nasal immunity and break the chain of COVID transmission. More than a dozen nasal vaccine clinical trials are underway, including a Phase I trial of a nasal version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It’s like having guards behind the castle gate instead of having guards in front,” exemplified Benjamin Goldman-Israelow, an infectious disease researcher at Yale. Strictly speaking, there is less experience with nasal vaccines. The most widely used to date is Flumist, AstraZeneca’s flu spray, which uses a weakened flu virus that works by entering the cells of the nasal lining and triggering an immune reaction.

The challenge, at this point, is that this type of vaccine needs to get to a sweet spot where enough virus is given to jump-start the immune system, but not so much that the virus starts to replicate and cause the person to become infectious.

Due to the lack of experience in the matter, There is also no consensus on how effective a nasal vaccine would have to be to reach the market. “It is safe to say that a complete or almost complete blockade of transmission would be preferable,” said Dr. Samuel Wu, interim medical director of the US company CyanVac, which is preparing to put a nasal vaccine against COVID into investigations.

Meanwhile, in recent research, scientists at North Carolina State University developed an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine that it can be self-administered using an inhaler and is stable at room temperature for up to three months. The delivery mechanism for this vaccine, a lung-derived exosome known as LSC-Exo, also proved more successful than currently used lipid-based nanoparticles in evading the mucosal lining of the lung and may work effectively. with protein-based vaccines.

Along with colleagues from UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University, Ke Cheng, Randall B. Terry Jr. Distinguished Professor in Regenerative Medicine at North Carolina State University and Professor in the NC State/UNC Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering -Chapel Hill, oversaw the development of the vaccine prototype from proof of concept to animal studies.

The researchers used exosomes (Exo) released by lung spheroid cells (LSCs) to deliver the vaccine directly to the lungs. Nanometer-sized vesicles known as exosomes have recently gained recognition as an effective method of drug delivery.

“An inhalable vaccine will confer mucosal and systemic immunity, is more convenient to store and distribute, and could be self-administered on a large scale Cheng synthesized. So while there are still challenges associated with ramping up production, we believe this is a promising vaccine that deserves further research and development.”

For his part, Professor Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, co-founded the company Xanadu Bio to develop a nasal booster vaccine designed to “fool” existing circulating immunity (from an injected vaccine) in the respiratory tract, without the need for live virus. .

The vaccine, which delivers the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into the nose, offered protection against transmission in animal tests, and the team hopes to launch a Phase 1 trial next year. . But Iwasaki acknowledged that it will take a coordinated effort to bring a nasal vaccine to market, calling repeatedly for “Operation Lightning-Speed ​​Nasal Vaccine,” an initiative similar to Operation Warp Speed ​​for this stage of the pandemic. “This requires sufficient support from the public and private sectors”he concluded.

