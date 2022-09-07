Why Scientists Warn Monkeypox Could Cause Neurological Problems

New studies in monkeypox patients indicate neurological problems (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Cases of monkey poxa viral zoonotic disease First identified in humans in 1970, they have increased considerably in the world since last May, with skin manifestations in most cases.

So, in general, the dermatological changesas the acneare the most reported health problems that occur in the cara and the extremities of patients with monkeypox. But a new scientific study warns that neuropsychiatric effects may represent another component of sequelae, although these manifestations have not been fully characterized or consistently reported in the literature.

A patient in London shows evidence of monkeypox (Harun Tulunay/Handout via REUTERS)

“There is only minimum data that describe the neurological and psychiatric manifestations from monkeypox, which contributes to a significant gap in knowledge about the manifestations of the disease. The most common symptoms of myalgia, headache, and fatigue are probably due to the inflammatory responses triggered by infectious diseasesas is this disease as well,” he explained. Ian LipkinJohn Snow Professor of Epidemiology and director of the Mailman Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University and New York School of Public Health.

A July 2022 meta-analysis, published in medRxiv, shows that of 19 studies with a combined cohort of 1512 patients (44.8% women) with monkeypox, the most prevalent neurological characteristics included nonspecific neurological symptoms such as myalgia (55.5%), headache (53.8% ). %), fatigue (36.2%) and confusion (2.4%). In addition, more rare but serious symptoms including seizures (2.7%) and encephalitis (2.0%) were reported.

Neurological manifestations not eligible for meta-analysis but reported in all studies included psychiatric symptoms such as anxiety and depression, as well as sensory perception disorders such as altered vision, dizziness and photophobia. The findings of this meta-analysis are considered preliminary. However, the researchers wrote that the observed incidence of “monkeypox-related nervous system manifestations may warrant both surveillance within the current monkeypox outbreak and robust methods to assess potential causality.”

Migraine attacks cause persistent headaches in sufferers of this virus (Photo: Andrea Warnecke/dpa)

Lipkin pointed out that the anxiety and the depression they can reflect largely the social stigmas and physical associated with “a painful and potentially disfiguring infectious disease,” rather than the disease process itself. “There is much we don’t know about the pathology of monkeypox or its long-term sequelae,” she added. “To date, there have been only very rare neurological complications associated with monkeypox,” explained Dr. Brouwer McEntire, who participated in the study.

“With some of the other varieties of smallpox, such as smallpox or encephalitis, which have fairly frequent neurological manifestations, the actual definitive neurological effects of monkeypox have been documented in very few patients so far in the literature, although before this outbreak was less implicated in person-to-person transmission. Likewise, it is possible that there are some mutations that increase neurotropism,” he added.

“It is quite possible that the monkey pox sea neuroinvasiva and have some effect on their own brain cells. It’s also possible that any of the effects it has are simply because it can cause a lot of systemic inflammation, which can cause neurological symptoms,” McEntire added.

A section of skin tissue, removed from a monkey skin lesion that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on the fourth day of development of a rash in 1968. (CDC/Handout via REUTERS.)

Given the rarity of neurological manifestations in monkeypox patients and the limited evidence available on this topic, there are also very little guidance on how to mitigate the risk of neurological effects in patients who become infected. “As with many of these things, the most effective way to prevent the neurological manifestations of monkeypox will be to encourage public health measures that prevent the spread of monkeypox. Take a look at COVID-19, where even after 2 years and extraordinary public efforts around the world, we have made incredible progress and still don’t have a cure,” McEntire said.

Las most common neurological complications of monkeypox infection include headache y muscle pains, which have been reported in about half of infected patients. Additional neurological symptoms that have been reported include encephalitis, seizures, dizziness, fatigue, vision disturbances, photophobia, pain, anxiety, and depression. Encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, is the most serious neurological complication of monkeypox infection. Encephalitis can be due to direct viral invasion and damage to the central nervous system (CNS) or secondary to immune-mediated inflammation of the brain.

This form of encephalitis presents with headache, fever, altered consciousness, seizures, and focal neurological deficits. Early recognition of this complication, which can be detected with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) examination for definitive diagnosis of underlying pathology, is key to limiting damage.

Scientists seek to detect more patients with this disease to prevent its spread (REUTERS / Lukas Barth / File Photo)

Historically, monkeypox has only occurred sporadically in these regions during the early part of the 21st century. Given the recent COVID-19 pandemic, concerns have been raised regarding the person-to-person transmission of monkeypox, particularly in light of a lack of understanding of what has been driving the increase in cases. Monkeypox, believed to have originated in rodents, is first identified like a disease in humans during a outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 1970. The WHO recorded 338 cases and 33 deaths in that country between 1981 and 1986, and another 511 cases there between 1991 and 1999. The number of cases grew considerably, with up to 2,000 reported annually in the DRC.

The virus that causes the disease, MPXV, has two clades: one in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and another clade that causes a milder form of the disease, which circulates in West Africa. No cases were seen outside of Africa until June 2003, when 72 people in the United States were diagnosed with monkeypox, 34 of whom were confirmed by laboratory tests. Fifteen of the people with confirmed cases became seriously ill, including one patient who developed severe encephalitis.

Like smallpox, monkeypox is primarily a skin disease. However, unlike smallpox, which has a mortality rate of 30-40%, monkeypox infection appears to resolve spontaneously within the three or four weeks after the onset of symptoms in almost all patients. The current outbreak is caused by a less virulent strain of monkeypox; however, it continues to spread rapidly. Transmission of this strain of monkeypox appears to be through intimate skin-to-skin contact between an actively infected person and an uninfected person. The pathogen appears to spread after contact with fluids on skin lesions or other contaminated surfaces.

Cutaneous manifestations of monkeypox (UK Health Security Agency/CDC/Handout via REUTERS)

Las skin lesions focal are the most common presentation. In some patients, mainly children and immunocompromised patientscan occur complications of monkeypox infection. In the current outbreak, lesions have appeared on the face, limbs, and torso, as well as in and around the anogenital region and mouth. “The gay community represents 98% or more of all people infected globally in the current outbreak.

Therefore, this population should take appropriate precautions to mitigate further spread of the monkeypox virus to limit its transmission to the general population. These efforts should include educating the MSM community about the mode of transmission and containment measures, as well as encouraging them to do their part to prevent further transmission once infection is detected.

