Why Sea Fever Is A Perfect Isolation Movie, According To Connie Nielsen

You may not suppose {that a} film like Sea Fever could be an excellent match for the present leisure wants of the world. A sci-fi thriller the place a fishing boat has to cope with a parasitic presence attempting to contaminate its crew definitely doesn’t sound like a distraction from present occasions. Nonetheless, in accordance with Connie Nielsen, one of many movie’s stars, it’s an ideal film to observe on this age of isolation.
Throughout my current cellphone interview with Connie Nielsen in honor of Sea Fever’s VOD launch subsequent week, I requested how she felt concerning the eerily opportune occasions the movie was debuting beneath. With film theaters on hiatus, this nearly felt like a film a studio would delay releasing within the hopes that it may get some play in a much less conflicted second.
However as Connie Nielsen sees it, Sea Fever advantages from its timeliness, as she explains beneath:
I feel it’s a very good time to observe this. I imply, we’re coping with the identical issues, proper?
In occasions resembling these, it’s not unusual for folks to show to movies that cope with an actual disaster by way of fictitious narrative. It’s the rationale why we’ve seen movies like Outbreak and Contagion changing into in style, be it by way of Netflix streams and on-line leases. And with the extra extreme, science fiction-friendly exaggeration of a threatening organic vector in Sea Fever, the fictional nature of the beast is considerably much like the very actual risk the world is dealing with right now.
Taking part in the character of Freya, half of the married couple that runs the vessel on the coronary heart of Sea Fever, Connie Nielsen’s character is a stoic determine of authority throughout a disaster that sees a marine biologist (performed by Hermione Corfield) attempting to find out simply what kind of risk this unknown organism poses to the ship and all aboard.
That very creature may very well be seen as an analog for a lot of varied historic occasions of hardship, nevertheless it simply so occurs to be an eerily becoming metaphor for our present occasions. And in her personal insightful viewpoint, Connie Nielsen drew some attention-grabbing parallels between the monster within the movie and the metaphorical beast that the world is dealing with right now, and what we’re doing to cease it.
Particularly, the similarities between Sea Fever’s antagonistic creature and right now’s worldwide well being disaster boil all the way down to the next features:
One thing we don’t know, one thing we’re attempting to determine. What it’s weak spots are, and the way it impacts us.
With Will Smith not too long ago saying that his expertise making ready for I Am Legend helped him cope with present occasions much more successfully, I requested Connie Nielsen if she felt that her time as Sea Fever’s Freya helped her put together any higher in her personal means. Her reply was an emphatic damaging, although solely as a result of the issues that occur within the movie are fairly in line the widespread sense method to this kind of dilemma:
No, I feel that the film is explaining or displaying what the human response is, and likewise ought to be, to any of those sorts of emergency conditions. I really feel like the way in which we behave within the movie is strictly what we ought to be doing. Social distancing from one another, and disinfection, and kindness, taking good care of one another.
As Hermione Corfield’s marine biology pupil, Siobhan, acts as Sea Fever’s voice of purpose, the anxious crew desires to behave as rapidly as they will to get dwelling, quite than observe Siobhan’s advisory to maintain themselves out at sea so long as they will. This places her at loggerheads with Connie Nielsen’s Freya, who’s seeking to get herself, her crew and their catch dwelling as quickly as doable.
In its personal means, Sea Fever is a contemporary riff on the themes of two traditional paranoid thrillers centered round closed quarters. With the captain and crew seeking to get dwelling with their catch, regardless of quarantine protocols dictating a extra reserved path again, shades of the Alien franchise are invoked all through author/director Neasa Hardiman’s movie.
Crossbreeding that kind of terror with the non-public politics of distrust which might be paying homage to John Carpenter’s The Factor, Sea Fever unintentionally turned a film of our second, with Connie Nielsen’s character appearing as considerably of a surrogate for any present chief who has to stroll the road between what’s good for the folks of their care, however what’s additionally good for the establishment that they serve.
With uncommon circumstances ruling the day, and everybody searching for one thing to maintain themselves entertained with, Sea Fever may very well be seen as apropos for the world we at the moment reside in. Showcasing the identical kind of discussions which might be at the moment being had, you’ll be able to see how Connie Nielsen believes that now, greater than ever, is an effective time to observe a monster film with such unintended, however becoming parallels. If we are able to beat it in fiction, there’s an excellent probability it’ll encourage those that are attempting to get a deal with on the world exterior to unravel our very actual disaster.
You’ll be able to see Connie Nielsen within the indie sci-fi thriller Sea Fever, which is obtainable on VOD April 10, and may have a livestreamed premiere on Thursday, April 9, with Nielsen in attendance for a Q&A following the movie.
