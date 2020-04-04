Why Sea Fever Is A Perfect Isolation Movie, According To Connie Nielsen

With uncommon circumstances ruling the day, and everybody searching for one thing to maintain themselves entertained with, Sea Fever may very well be seen as apropos for the world we at the moment reside in. Showcasing the identical kind of discussions which might be at the moment being had, you’ll be able to see how Connie Nielsen believes that now, greater than ever, is an effective time to observe a monster film with such unintended, however becoming parallels. If we are able to beat it in fiction, there’s an excellent probability it’ll encourage those that are attempting to get a deal with on the world exterior to unravel our very actual disaster.