Why Selena Gomez Calls Her Disney-fied First Kiss With Dylan Sprouse ‘One Of The Worst Days’ Of Her Life

Earlier than touchdown her breakout position as Alex Russo on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez guest-starred in an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Throughout an look on The Kelly Clarkson Present, Gomez revealed that she’d had an enormous crush on Cole Sprouse on the time, going as far as to write down how in love she was with the actor on a closet wall inside her childhood residence. Suffice it to say that Gomez was fairly mortified after touchdown a visitor spot on the present, solely to need to kiss Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan. Right here’s what she stated: