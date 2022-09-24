Why Sergio Ramos will not play the World Cup for Spain: the origin of the short circuit with coach Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos could not be part of the Spanish team in Qatar

Sergio Ramos, considered one of the best central markers in history and one of the current stars of the PSGseems to have exhausted his chances of playing the Qatar World Cup with the Spanish selection according to the last call of coach Luis Enrique Martínez, with whom he has had a short circuit for a year and a half.

Ramos was world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010 and Europe in 2008 and 2012, and participated with La Roja in four consecutive World Cups since Germany 2006, in three European Championships since 2008, and in two Confederations Cups, 2009 and 2013.

“Until March 2021, the Spanish team was practically Ramos – who was also the captain – and ten more” -says the journalist Eugenio Mateo, from Dosisfutbolera.com and one of those who knows the most about Spanish football and La Roja-, but everything changed with the window of the first three qualifying games for the Qatar World Cup. As a local against Greece, in Granada, as a visitor against Georgia, and as a local against Kosovo, in Seville”.

The former Real Madrid defender hardly played in the second round of the 2020/21 season, in the context of the pandemic and empty stadiums, and when the triple start date of the World Cup qualification arrived, he had only had knee surgery for a few days (in February).

“He played against Greece in Granada, when he said that he was physically well and he wasn’t”, detailed Mateo, while the journalist from the COPE radio network, Miguel Ángel Díaz, who also follows Real Madrid and the Spanish team, highlights Infobae a determining fact: “Luis Enrique took him out at the end of the first half to replace him with Iñigo Martínez, something that is not at all usual in the DT, who does not make changes at halftime”.

“The incredible thing about that replacement – ​​Mateo recalls – is that Iñigo Martínez then made a stupid penalty that meant Greece tied in a short tournament of eight games, because it was a group with five teams, and not winning at home in the debut was a whole condition”. For Matthew, “That’s where the short circuit between Luis Enrique and Ramos begins”.

The second game was played three days later in Georgia against the local team, “and there Ramos did not seem to show interest in playing because he did not feel physically well, perhaps, but Luis Enrique did not see him to play either and did not include him among the starters and also did not like what he saw at all” Matthew insists. Spain ended up winning 1-2 on the hour with a goal from Dani Olmo and the waters calmed down, to the point that in the last of the three games, against Kosovo in Seville, he was not a starter either, “but he insisted that the coach put at some point in search of the record for international matches and entered with five minutes to go, ”says Díaz.

“There the short circuit between Luis Enrique and Ramos was closed and nothing was like before”, insists Mateo, who recalls that in October 2020, in a friendly against Portugal, the DT had already agreed to place him for another ten minutes in search of the same record for which he reached 180 games with the Spain shirt, ranking sixth place, fifteen behind the leader, the Malaysian Soh Chin Ann (195).

But in Seville something else happened: at the end of the game against Kosovo, Luis Enrique decided that those who had played a few minutes and the substitutes should come out to warm up, but Ramos was not among them.

If the short circuit between DT and defender was already “total and absolute” for Mateo, a new chapter came in the weeks before Euro 2021 was played. “He had already had a very irregular season in the Real Madrid due to his physical problems, and when the League was over, the club’s doctors contacted those of the Spanish Federation, but getting closer to the continental competition, the communication from the white club disappeared, something that surprised Luis Enrique ”, describes Diaz.

The 21/22 season did not have Ramos with much of a roll on the courts due to an injury

“In the last communication -recalls Díaz- the doctors of the Spanish Federation received the information that Ramos would play against Villarreal in Valdebebas (where the whites officiated as locals in the pandemic) for the last date of the League, but that day although he did enter the call, he did not play and I do not know then if Luis Enrique could feel a bit cheated, or that they did not tell him all the information he required, but it was evident that if Ramos did not arrive well on the last day of the League, he would arrive very just at the European Championship, and then the DT decides to leave him out. He called him the day before to give the final list, he had that deference because Ramos was the captain, and he explained it to him ”. “As if that was not enough – adds Mateo – Spanish nationality just came out for the central marker (of Manchester City) Aymeric Laporte, born in France, who coincidentally plays in the same position as Ramos and who had a short circuit with Didier Deschamps to integrate the French team. And Laporte went to the European Championship instead.”

The 2021/22 season did not bring too much controversy because Ramos was injured for a large part of it and hardly played for PSG, “but -says Mateo- already when he was recovering, and thinking about the World Cup, the player, through his environment, sought to influence to return to be in the sights of Luis Enrique, although for me has no chance to go to Qatar, because if you wear him he’s going to have to play yes or yes, physically he’s not good, and even less so with Luis Enrique’s scheme of four backs and not with three central defenders because he’ll be more exposed, and in the locker room, if he doesn’t play he’s going to make faces Ramos’ roles and tasks are already redistributed in those who remained and if he returns he will alter the locker room ecosystem. Everywhere, the call for Ramos is a problem. Logic leads me to think that Ramos’ chances of playing in the World Cup are zero”.

“I think that Ramos is not going to return to the Spanish team with Luis Enique -Díaz maintains-, although now he has continuity at PSG, because the DT has other plans and does not count on him, but also, for this last call to play the two Nations League games there are four central defenders: Pau Torres, Hugo Guillamón, Diego Llorente and Eric García. If it is clear that Laporte and Martínez will play the World Cup and they are not here now due to injury, then if the DT did not call Ramos now, he will no longer have a chance, ”concludes Díaz.

In one of the communications revealed by Spanish media between Gerard Piqué and the president of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, the intention of Barcelona’s central marker to influence to be part of the Olympic team for the Tokyo 2021 Games appeared, asking the leader for help citing that he knows that Ramos was also trying to be one of the three over 23 years of age allowed by the Olympic regulations.

