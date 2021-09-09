Why several soccer players of the Mexican National Team used a different number against Panama

The Mexican Soccer Team faced Panama on the third day of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The Cruz Azul player, Orbelín Pineda He surprised by wearing the number seven shirt against Panama, as he previously wore the number 10 against Costa Rica. However, it is only one case of six footballers who had to change their number.

Jonathan Dos Santos He also changed his number by leaving 16 and appearing with six, it is the same case of Jorge Sanchez who left the six and played with the 16, while Roberto Alvarado He forgot the seven and took the bench with the 20.

Losses suffered by El Tri for the Concacaf tie they were the main reason for these changes. The national team has to use the numbers 1-23 in all matches.

Since the qualifying rounds do not enter into the “tournament” classification, the Mexican team can change the numbering of the players from one game to another, in addition to the fact that in the first call announced by Gerardo Martino, they were considered 28 players and only 23 required per game.

For this reason, the Mexican soccer players had to change their numbering with respect to the previous game and it is not the only case, since multiple teams around the world have summoned more than 23 players, taking into account the absences they may suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orbelín Pineda stopped using the 10 against Panama (Photo: Mayela López-REUTERS)

The rojiblanco footballer, Uriel Antuna he also changed his bib. Against Costa Rica he wore 21 and against Panama he came out with 22, while Gilberto Sepúlveda stayed with four and in the last game he used 22.

On the other hand, in recent games, El Tri has not had the presence of Gerardo Martino on the bench, after he had to undergo retinal surgery. Nevertheless, Jorge Theiler, who is in charge of the team, confessed that he maintains contact with Martino by phone prior to the meetings.

“I have contact with Gerardo, because he was in contact with him by phone., we are thinking about the victory, we are very happy, there will be time to work, for me to analyze it well, we are already thinking about the game in Panama “, he commented Jorge Theiler, the assistant of the Tata Martino.

Despite his absence, the team was able to beat Costa Rica and add very important points towards the 2022 World Cup.

“There are six very important points, there are 14 defining games, where three points are worth the same as the rest. They are worth it because they are visiting, Costa Rica is one of the candidates, we were able to add three very important points “, he added Jorge Theiler, after beating Costa Rica by 1-0.

Uriel Antuna also changed the number on his shirt against Panama (Photo: Erick Marciscano-REUTERS)

Likewise, Theiler questioned the criticisms of the performance of the national team, since in his opinion they have done well and have no reason to be singled out.

“I don’t know why the criticism, but I think the team has done things well, they have won both games well, they were the protagonists. Against Jamaica he dominated the 90 minutes, tied in a fortuitous play and then Mexico won it well. On Costa Rica, the same. They had a good first half and then what was necessary to win the three points ”.

“Each one will see what they want to see, the criticism is respected and if something positive can be obtained from the criticism, we will finish it off and see what we can correct. Gerardo will take action on the matter and correct the matches. We are satisfied with the squad, things and if it has to be improved, it will improve ”, assured the Argentine.

