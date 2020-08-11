Why Shooting John Wick 4 And 5 Back To Back Is The Best Idea

With the success of final yr’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum contemporary in everybody’s minds, a model new spherical of Keanu Reeves motion was simply what the physician had ordered; and for a short time it regarded like we’d be getting each a brand new Wick film and The Matrix 4 on the identical day in 2021. Sadly, John Wick 4 discovered itself encountering a delay in manufacturing and launch, like most of the movies that’s had been seeking to get stepping into 2020.

It hasn’t all been unhealthy information, as current developments have confirmed that John Wick 5 is now on the desk as properly, and will probably be filmed again to again with its predecessor. Proper then and there, an excellent time grew to become a good time, as two Wick motion pictures in manufacturing are the very best concept. For quite a few causes, all of which we’re about to dive into proper now, having John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 in growth to shoot again to again is one thing actually smart. And all of it begins with