Why should I not respect Modi ji, when my father was in the hospital, he only extended his hand for help: Chirag Paswan

October 18, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: After the tussle between the BJP and the Lok Janshakti Party over seat sharing, the LJP has decided to go it alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. LJP may have decided to enter the electoral arena alone, but in the meantime Chirag Paswan has said a big thing about PM Modi. He said that why should I not respect PM Modi, there was a lonely person who talked about supporting me when my father was an Admittee in the hospital. Also Read – Bihar Polls: If Bihar gets more seats than JDU, will BJP claim CM post? Learn Amit Shah’s answer

He had also said two days before that the CM and other political parties were upset that we should not take advantage of PM Modi’s picture. If we do not put Modi ji’s photo in our election campaign, then let me tell everyone that I do not need to put a photo of PM Narendra Modi ji because I am his devotee Hanuman and he lives in my heart. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Why LJP Separated From NDA In Bihar Election, Amit Shah Explained Reason…

