Why should you watch “WandaVision” again this August 23?

“WandaVision”, created by Jac Schaeffer, is the first live-action television series produced by Marvel Studios. (DisneyPlus)

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Today is a special date for Wanda Maximoff and Vision; and although the tragic fate of the Scarlet Witch in the cinema left us with a disappointment, we can always return to WandaVision. The first series to join the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (UCM) aired at the beginning of 2021 and opened the door for more characters to have their own solos on the small screen. Elizabeth Olsen y Paul Bettany starred in the miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In the first episode, the couple appears again as if the events of Avengers: Infinity War y Avengers: Endgame they never would have happened. However, nothing seems usual, since they are inside a sit comedy in black and white from the 50s. Both are married and have just arrived at their new house in the suburbs, there the android will work as part of a company and his wife will stay home to wait for him for dinner.

August 23rd is Wanda and Vision’s anniversary celebration date. (DisneyPlus)

Wanda tells Vision that the present day (August 23rd) is a very special one , but he mistakes this for the dinner his boss had promised. Actually, it was his anniversary as a couple. This is how the fiction begins between special effects produced just like at that time and a live audience on the set. We see Olsen and Bettany at their best, far removed from their relegated secondary roles in the Avengers’ battles.

Loosely inspired by some comics, WandaVision portrays Wanda’s state of mind after suffering repeated losses in her life. She is alone and has created a fantasy world to be happy; nevertheless, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will stand in her way to introduce her to her most Machiavellian phase: the Darkhold. This mystical item, known before in the live-action by Agents of SHIELDappears for the first time in the UCM.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Wanda Maximoff creates her own fantasy after facing more than one loss in her life. (DisneyPlus)

As Wanda and Vision become parents and have an everyday family, the town of Westview has been subjected to the will of the heroine. The hostages are locked in a dome created by a force that will be known as Hex, and it will be up to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). The trio will have to do it without creating a battle that could end in more destruction.

the prelude to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Jac Schaeffer not only sets up a sequel for Wanda Maximoff and tells more about her origins in Sokovia, but also sets the stage for why the character would join the ranks of the villains in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, released in the middle of this year. When she loses everything once again, the Scarlet Witch is devastated and that tragedy will cause her to continue on a quest to get her children back.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starred in the miniseries that arrived in early 2021. (Disney Plus)

in the movie with Benedict Cumberbatchthe role of antagonist falls to Elizabeth Olsen, who ended up showing that she can take this role to its limits in her duality of heroine and villain. Dissatisfied with the outcome at Westview, Wanda goes after America Chavez, a young woman with the power to traverse universes, to take her ability and travel herself to the universe where her sons, Billy and Tommy, do exist. Here she becomes completely corrupted and seems to have reached a point of no return… or maybe it’s just Wanda herself with severe depression.

The entire season of WandaVision is available to view at Disney+.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

KEEP READING:

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes: Tatiana Maslany rescues an idea that could have been a failure

Alone with Tatiana Maslany by She-Hulk: “There are wonderful and subtle ways to tell a feminist story”

Thor: Love and Thunder y Pinocchioamong the premieres that will arrive on Disney + Day