Why SNL’s Pete Davidson Nearly Quit The Show After Last Season

Right here’s the factor is, I personally assume I needs to be accomplished with that present as a result of they make enjoyable of me on it. I get it, however, like, I’m chilly open political punchlines. I’m Weekend Replace jokes. Once I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Uh huh, effectively Pete’s a fucking jerk face.’ It’s like, whose facet are you on? I’ve a bizarre feeling in that constructing the place I don’t know whose group they’re taking part in for. If I’m the joke or if I’m in on the joke. I actually wished final 12 months to be my final 12 months, however I’m nonetheless round and attempting to knock it away.