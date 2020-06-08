Why Snowpiercer Star Says ‘Do not Get Too Excited’ About LJ’s Situation

Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for Snowpiercer’s episode “With out Their Maker.” Learn at your personal danger!

Snowpiercer‘s fourth episode actually went from zero to 100 in its ultimate minutes (which appears to be a development), as Layton responded harshly to what might’ve been a candy cope with LJ Folger in an effort to deal some justice. Layton not solely rejected LJ’s promising provide to offer weapons and provides for the Tail, however he additionally revealed her to Melanie as a key participant behind the prepare’s latest murders.