Why Sofia Vergara Chose To Judge America’s Got Talent After Modern Family’s Ending

Modern Household will quickly bid its closing farewell to ABC and its thousands and thousands of devoted viewers, that means roughly 27,00zero actors are in want of follow-up work. Okay, in order that was an exaggeration, however the hit comedy simply has one among TV’s greatest multi-generational ensembles. In all these years, although, nobody has pulled the highlight off of co-star Sofia Vergara, who relatively rapidly has signed on for her subsequent high-profile TV gig as an America’s Got Talent decide, filling the void left after Julianna Hough and Gabrielle Union have been fired.
One can assume that Sofia Vergara has had loads of choices for follow-up jobs after Modern Household, so it is fairly intriguing that her best choice was to leap networks to NBC to sit down subsequent to returning star Heidi Klum and go judgment on ventriloquists, singers, acrobats, shadow-dancers and extra. When requested by Further how she felt about touchdown the brand new job, Vergara defined why she selected that over one other job.
Tremendous excited! One thing fully completely different than I believed I used to be going to do after Modern Household. I believed it was the right alternative to do one thing completely different after 10 years of such a improbable TV present. I did not suppose I used to be going to get one thing like that, however I feel it is higher to combine it up for some time. I feel I’m going to have a number of enjoyable. I’ve been watching the present for a very long time, and it seems to be just like the judges have a lot enjoyable — just like the contestants.
Selection is the spice of life, in spite of everything, so it makes excellent sense that Sofia Vergara would need to shift profession gears after filming round 250 episodes of Modern Household in an 11-year span. A much more baffling transfer would have been if she’d joined one other broadcast community household comedy by which she’s married to an older white man and Benjamin Bratt performs her ex. Typecasting is not anybody’s pal…until Benjamin Bratt performs your ex, I assume.
Sofia Vergara was rumored up to now to probably be becoming a member of America’s Got Talent, because the actress reportedly met with execs from each NBC Common and the manufacturing firm Fremantle USA again in December. AGT wasn’t the one venture on the dialogue docket that day, although, so there have been no ensures that Vergara would decide to go for the fact competitors over one thing else.
The actress can also be pleased to have the ability to signify her heritage on the present, even when its most up-to-date season was marred by controversy after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough have been fired, with a number of troubling accusations being made within the aftermath. In Vergara’s phrases:
I’m very excited I’m the primary Latina… on the present — that’s very thrilling.
Heading to America’s Got Talent will hardly impede on any inclinations Sofia Vergara may need about becoming a member of one other scripted collection within the close to future. Previous to Modern Household, she was on such (admittedly short-lived) initiatives such because the female-driven Scorching Properties and the celebrity-robbing comedy The Knights of Prosperity, however I doubt we’ll see revivals from these. Personally, I am hoping she hits it off with on-stage host Terry Crews and finds her solution to becoming a member of Brooklyn 9-9 in some capability.
With its collection closing set to air in April, Modern Household formally wrapped filming not too long ago, permitting all the lead actors the chance to fill their schedules with different jobs for the primary time in over a decade. Does this imply we’ll see Sofia Vergara’s co-stars following swimsuit, in order that Ty Burrell will be part of The Voice as a coach subsequent season, and Sarah Hyland can turn into an everyday decide on High Chef. There are worse tendencies in Hollywood than “former Modern Household stars changing into actuality TV judges.”
Modern Household airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET.
