General News

Why some doctors are moving away from ventilators for virus patients

April 9, 2020
1 Min Read




59 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Depart a remark


Some hospitals have reported surprisingly prime lack of life expenses for COVID-19 victims on ventilators, and some medical doctors concern that the machines could be doing harm.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment