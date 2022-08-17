Why some suffer from severe COVID symptoms: the answer may lie in the genes

The coronavirus is still in force around the world (REUTERS / Aly Song)

Almost three years after the appearance of the coronavirusthousands of people continue to be infected daily thanks to new subvariants of OmicronWhat are they most contagious than the original SARS-CoV-2. Although most patients affected by this virus have mild symptoms, studies report that 10% are hospitalized and 3% of patients with the disease become seriously ill.

Thanks to its high contagion power and also to the high rate of evasion of vaccines, a large number of people are contracting COVID-19, even after they have overcome the disease. Fortunately, most of them experience mild symptoms, largely thanks to vaccination. Nevertheless, in some individuals the disease takes a much more severe course.

Scientists investigate if the human genome it may have to do with COVID-19 being more serious for some people than others. A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH), along with colleagues from the UK and Canada, has found genes and proteins that contribute to an increased risk of severe COVID-19 . The finds of him have now been published in the magazine Nature Communications.

A team of scientists from the BIH Center for Digital Health has identified genes that, in addition to known risk factors such as age and gender, predispose people to experience a more severe infection.

“It has been observed relatively early that susceptibility to infection depends on a person’s blood group, for example, that it is inherited. So it became clear that the course of the disease is determined, at least in part, by genetics,” explained Maik Pietzner, lead author of the study. BIH scientists had access to genetic data that researchers had collected from COVID-19 patients around the world, which also included the severity of the disease. “At that time, some 17 genomic regions were found to be associated with increased risk of severe COVID-19 but the causative genes and underlying mechanism remained unknown to many,” Pietzner added.

The BIH Computational Medicine Group had previously developed a “proteogenomic” approach to link protein-coding regions of DNA with disease via the protein product. They applied this method to COVID-19 and found eight particularly interesting proteins in this new study.

“One of them was a protein responsible for an individual’s blood group,” explains Claudia Langenberg, director of the Computational Medicine Group. “We were aware that this gene was associated with the risk of infection, so it was like a proof of concept. Meanwhile, the ELF5 protein seemed like it might be much more relevant. We found that COVID-19 patients who carried a variant in the gene that encodes ELF5 were much more likely to be hospitalized and ventilated, in some cases even dead, so we looked at that more closely,” she said.

The team turned to their colleagues at the Intelligent Imaging Group, led by Christian Conrad, because of their expertise in single-cell analysis. Lorenz Chua, a PhD student in the group, focused on finding out which cells showed a particular abundance of the ELF5 protein: “We discovered that ELF5 is present in all superficial skin cells and mucous membranes, but it is produced in particularly large amounts in the lungs. Since this is where the virus does most of its damage, this seemed very plausible.”

But Conrad dashes any hope that scientists may have identified a new target molecule for drug development: “ELF5 is what’s known as a transcription factor, and it controls how often other genes are turned on and off throughout the body.” Body. Unfortunately, it’s hard to imagine interfering with this protein in any way, as it would certainly cause a lot of undesirable side effects.”

Nevertheless, scientists identified another interesting candidate among the eight suspects: the protein G-CSF, It serves as a growth factor for blood cells. They found that COVID-19 patients who genetically produce more G-CSF tend to experience a milder disease course.

Synthetic G-CSF has been available as a drug for a long time, so its use as a treatment for COVID-19 patients could be conceivable, experts speculate. The translation of such genetic discoveries into clinical application is not an easy or quick process. The work, only made possible by the support of many BIH and Charité scientists and clinicians, and the open access results of studies around the world, highlights how open science and an international team effort can uncover how the smallest changes in our genetic makeup to alter the course of the disease, COVID-19 in this example.

“We started with global data from 100,000 participants and ended up looking at single molecules in single cells. We believe that collaborations that allow us to quickly move from the bigger picture and studying large populations to in-depth molecular monitoring can help us better understand the clinical consequences of this virus and teach us important lessons for future pandemics.”

