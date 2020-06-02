Why Songland Fans Might Be Disappointed With Bebe Rexha’s Big Episode

Spoilers forward for Bebe Rexha’s episode of Songland Season 2.

NBC’s Songland introduced in none apart from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha in pursuit of her subsequent hit, and the 4 rivals who belted their greatest for her profit did not maintain again. Rexha was so impressed that she could not select only one winner, however determined to mix components of two rivals’ songs to make one tune that would grow to be an enormous hit… however not as large because it may very well be simply but, and Songland followers could also be disillusioned with the explanation why.