Why Songland Fans Might Be Disappointed With Bebe Rexha’s Big Episode

Spoilers forward for Bebe Rexha’s episode of Songland Season 2.
NBC’s Songland introduced in none apart from Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha in pursuit of her subsequent hit, and the 4 rivals who belted their greatest for her profit did not maintain again. Rexha was so impressed that she could not select only one winner, however determined to mix components of two rivals’ songs to make one tune that would grow to be an enormous hit… however not as large because it may very well be simply but, and Songland followers could also be disillusioned with the explanation why.
Bebe Rexha visited Songland to land on a tune that she would use to advertise the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Video games, which might have undoubtedly been thrilling to viewers, if solely the Tokyo Olympic Video games had been nonetheless taking place in 2020. If the Video games had been in a position to proceed as deliberate, this episode of Songland would have launched mere weeks earlier than Rexha’s tune probably would have began to play all over the place. As a substitute, Rexha’s Songland tune presumably will not be used to advertise the Olympics for some time.
To Songland‘s credit score, the episode did not drop the reveal that the tune was alleged to be for Olympic promotion on the very finish, which could have felt misleading. As a substitute, this title card was displayed firstly of the episode:
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Video games had been postponed again in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic that was shutting down occasions everywhere in the world, in addition to manufacturing on many TV exhibits that needed to wrap their seasons early and abruptly. Whereas the Video games have already acquired a rescheduled date to begin in 2021, the postponement does make Bebe Rexha’s history-making choice of two Songland songwriters for one tune rather less thrilling.
Assuming Bebe Rexha nonetheless makes use of this tune to advertise the Olympics, we’re nonetheless a 12 months or so out earlier than the promotion courtesy of NBC will get into gear. That stated, it was nonetheless a enjoyable episode of Songland, and the postponement of the Olympics does not imply that Rexha’s tune has to stay unrecorded and unreleased for one more 12 months. The joy of the winners alone made the episode really feel worthwhile to me.
If something, this episode of Songland stroke a chord in my memory of how this present stands out from different actuality TV exhibits, together with different musical actuality competitors exhibits like American Idol and The Voice. Songland skips the gimmicks and the sketches to concentrate on the music, that includes an actual music star who’s there with a aim relatively than to lend their superstar and sit within the highlight. These are singers who have interaction the artists who’re making an attempt to interrupt their manner into the biz, and I at all times take pleasure in watching the journey.
Happily, Songland shall be again with one other episode subsequent week. Even when viewers cannot look ahead to the Olympics for one more 13 months or so, they will look ahead to Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winner Ben Platt (who will quickly return to Netflix for a fair raunchier second season of The Politician) becoming a member of the writers/producers in looking for the subsequent hit tune. Tune in to NBC on Monday, June Eight at 10 p.m. ET for the Ben Platt episode of Songland.
