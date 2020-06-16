Why Songland’s Usher Finale Was The Best And Worst Of Season 2

Spoilers forward for the Season 2 finale of Songland on NBC.

The second season of Songland has come to an finish on NBC with none aside from Grammy-winner and former The Voice coach Usher on the lookout for his subsequent huge hit. Usher had labored with Songland‘s Esther Dean (additionally identified for Pitch Good) earlier than when she wrote a track for him, and he was one of many largest names to ever seem on the present. He was a becoming star for the finale, however I really feel that he additionally made for the very best and the worst episode of Songland Season 2. This is why.