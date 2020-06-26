Why South Park Is Missing Multiple Episodes From Streaming On HBO Max

Go away a Remark
After years of streaming completely on Hulu, the manic and controversy-embracing world of South Park has made its huge profitable bounce over to HBO Max, the unique dwelling for all 23 seasons for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, internet hosting each season doesn’t essentially imply that each single episode from the present’s lengthy and inspirational historical past is offered on the WarnerMedia streaming website. In reality, 5 of the 307 episodes produced aren’t round for audiences to look at on-line, and it is all for spiritual causes.
The 5 South Park episodes that weren’t a part of HBO Max’s streaming deal all function depictions of the Islam prophet Muhammad (even when some depictions had been already edited upon the preliminary airing). As many readers are possible conscious, followers of the Islamic religion prohibit visible iterations of Muhammad and different prophets, together with drawings, cartoons, statues, and so on. And I am certain many are additionally conscious that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have had little problem with taking intention at numerous religions over the present’s 23-season run up to now, with Jesus Christ himself being a part of the present because the starting.
To make clear, HBO Max’s execs weren’t accountable for deciding to excise South Park episodes earlier than it went reside on the streaming service. Reasonably, that call was already a actuality earlier than the HBO Max deal went into impact, with Comedy Central and mother or father firm ViacomCBS having beforehand restricted every of the episodes’ availability in a technique or one other. Whereas some followers could have hoped the eps would make their means again into the complete lineup, that will very properly by no means occur.
Beneath, you may try which 5 South Park episodes will not be discovered on HBO Max (or another standalone streaming providers), in addition to what these episodes entailed, and once they first turned seen as controversial.
Tremendous Greatest Pals (Season 5)
Because the third episode in South Park‘s fifth season, “Tremendous Greatest Pals” took photographs on the Church of Scientology by bringing in magician David Blaine as a cult chief aiming to assemble recruits for a suicide pact. To fight that, Stan teamed up with Jesus and recruited the titular squad of spiritual leaders, which included Buddha, Krishna, Joseph Smith, and extra, together with Muhammad, who rocked the facility of flame.
On the time the episode aired again in 2001 (pre 9/11), not an entire lot of detrimental consideration went public. Nonetheless, the episode ultimately bought pulled from syndicaiton and Comedy Central’s web site in 2010 after a author opined that Trey Parker and Matt Stone would find yourself assembly the identical destiny as Dutch filmmaker Theo Van Gogh, who was murdered in 2004 for a brief movie that spoke out towards violence to ladies in components of Islamic tradition. Thus far, it nonetheless hasn’t returned to TV or streaming.
Cartoon Wars Half I & II (Season 10)
5 years after “Tremendous Greatest Pals,” South Park determined to self-awarely take intention at censorship tradition itself with the two-part “Cartoon Wars” saga. Within the episodes, South Park’s inhabitants is up in arms over Household Man planning to introduce Muhammad as a brand new character. Cartman, who is not a fan of Household Man, tried to get Fox to drag the episode, fearing violent backlashes.
In maybe its first main signal of censorship worries, Comedy Central semi-balked on the episode’s contents within the wake of world issues concerning the Jyllands-Posten cartoon controversy in 2005 that led to real-world violence in some areas. Once they did air, Trey Parker and Matt Stone truly took photographs on the community’s imposed content material enhancing by eradicating a pretend Household Man cutaway gag with Muhammad and Peter Griffin, changing it with a black display and title card that defined Comedy Central’s refusal to depict Muhammad. Presumably due to the precise censoring therein, the episodes are nonetheless out there to look at on the community’s web site, although not on HBO Max.
200 & 201 (Season 14)
All the time fast to include real-world points and scandals into its fictional universe, South Park mirrored by itself controversies in Season 14 with the linked episodes “200” and “201,” which introduced again a bunch of celebrities that present had mocked by that time. (Together with Kanye West, Steven Spielberg, and Mel Gibson.) Tom Cruise, specifically, bought fed up with all of the detrimental consideration going his means and shaped a plan to file a lawsuit towards the city. The one factor that will get him to cease? In the event that they city would actually get the precise prophet Muhammad to come back round and meet him. Positive sufficient, the Tremendous Greatest Pals bought known as in “201,” and in-fighting ensued.
Forward of “201” airing, Comedy Central made the choice to change the episode by protecting up Muhammad’s look with a black “Censored” field and bleeping out his identify. These strikes drew a lot criticism from each the present’s creators and from viewers, and the double-ep truly earned all concerned a Emmy Nomination for Excellent Animated Program in 2010. Regardless of the reward and accolades, nevertheless, Comedy Central pulled repeats from airing in syndication and did not permit the episode to hit its web site for streaming. (It was this episode that led to “Tremendous Greatest Pals” getting pulled.) An uncensored model of the episode did leak on-line in 2014, although the censored model that aired on TV was launched on the Season 14 DVD set.
HBO Max dropped someplace round $500 million to be the unique streaming dwelling for the present, and the absence of 5 episodes hardly makes that deal really feel like a waste, contemplating how onerous it’s to cease watching South Park after placing an episode on. If nothing else , the episodes’ continued absence from the digital world speaks to the ever-lasting energy of bodily media like DVDs and Blu-rays.
However if you happen to do not occur to have 40+ discs out there on the prepared, 302 of South Park‘s 307 episodes are presently out there to stream on HBO Max (together with extra glorious animated programming). Take a look at all the things else you may catch on TV within the close to future with our 2020 Summer season TV schedule.
Add Comment