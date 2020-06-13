Why Spider-Man Star Marisa Tomei Regrets Playing Mom Roles Like Aunt May

Keep in mind when Marisa Tomei was solid as Aunt May for Spider-Man: Homecoming? It was a alternative that caught followers off guard as a result of Marisa Tomei had the chance to utterly flip the archetype of the character on its head – and he or she did. Tomei had us utterly shifting our perspective on the matriarch in Peter Parker’s life. However Tomei doesn’t like the concept of being identified for her “mother roles.”