Why Spider-Man Writer David Koepp Isn’t Currently Interested In Doing Another Superhero Movie

It goes with out saying that David Koepp’s Spider-Man screenplay helped play a serious position in ushering within the fashionable period of superhero movies. After all, the Superman and Batman franchises have been already alive and effectively, and Marvel Leisure had already produced Blade and X-Males options. However Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man actually helped to redefine what was potential for superheroes on the large display screen. With Spider-Man changing into a vital and monetary success, you can even view it as Koepp leaving whereas he was nonetheless on high.