Why Spider-Man Writer David Koepp Isn’t Currently Interested In Doing Another Superhero Movie

David Koepp definitely made a splash within the superhero style when he penned the script for 2002’s Spider-Man, a lot in order that followers nonetheless discuss in regards to the movie. Sadly, Koepp hasn’t performed every other work within the style since and doesn’t appear to have any plans to take action. So why doesn’t the achieved screenwriter wish to return to the world of superhuman beings? Effectively, he’s now offered the reply.
David Koepp not too long ago defined that whereas he wouldn’t say that he’ll by no means return to the superhero style, he’s not planning to anytime quickly because of the intricate nature of superhero storytelling as we speak. This can be a panorama that’s starkly totally different from the one he entered years in the past:
, by no means say by no means on something. I imply, I had a good time with the Spider-Man film, however superhero motion pictures have advanced so profoundly and in such a classy storytelling means. They’re simply very totally different from after I was keen on them. So, I like to look at them, however I like to think about new stuff every time I can.
Throughout his chat with THR, he made a great level when noting the distinction in what the superhero style seems to be like now and what it appeared like again within the early 2000s. Throughout that point, superhero motion pictures weren’t as plentiful and have been pretty easy by way of storytelling. Right this moment, Hollywood is experiencing a surplus of comedian e book motion pictures, and the cinematic universes from Marvel Studios and DC Leisure have allowed the storytelling to turn into a bit extra nuanced.
It goes with out saying that David Koepp’s Spider-Man screenplay helped play a serious position in ushering within the fashionable period of superhero movies. After all, the Superman and Batman franchises have been already alive and effectively, and Marvel Leisure had already produced Blade and X-Males options. However Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man actually helped to redefine what was potential for superheroes on the large display screen. With Spider-Man changing into a vital and monetary success, you can even view it as Koepp leaving whereas he was nonetheless on high.
Regardless of not having ventured again into the superhero realm, Koepp has nonetheless made waves in different genres since. He notably penned the script for Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium in addition to Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and 2017’s The Mummy. Most not too long ago, he jumped into the horror style with Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried’s You Ought to Have Left.
The superhero panorama has modified fairly a bit since he’s been gone, however David Koepp may nonetheless make some strong contributions if he does select to re-enter the sector. Each Marvel and DC’s cinematic universe are nonetheless rising and pulling in loads of expertise alongside the best way. And one additionally has to contemplate the rise of area of interest superhero properties as effectively. So if Koepp needs one other stab at a superhero, the alternatives are all there for him.
You possibly can revisit David Koepp’s Spider-Man by streaming it on Hulu.
