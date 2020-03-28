Why Spider-Man’s Mary Jane Watson Is So Different In The Movies And Games

It was at all times a bit curious how Mary Jane at all times received herself within the line of fireside in previous Spider-Man iterations. For those who recall Kirsten Dunst’s MJ from Sam Raimi’s trilogy, she will get saved by Spider-Man once more through the World Unity Pageant and is principally at risk due to her affiliation with Harry Osborn. Later, when the long-lasting the other way up kiss occurs in a New York Metropolis alleyway, she’s simply strolling down the road when a gaggle of thugs comes after her.