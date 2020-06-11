Why Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods Tried Something Different With Its Flashbacks

It felt proper. … After I learn the script, it was clearly written that within the flashback scenes, we might be, the 4 of us can be, the age that we at the moment are. And what’s fascinating about that conceit is that I didn’t miss a beat. It simply felt proper. In studying it, I didn’t cease and say, ‘Huh, how is that going to work?’ It simply felt proper by way of how the script was written how the story was unfolding, and positively after we received to the purpose the place we had been filming these scenes, it completely felt proper.

A part of the explanation why it felt proper was [because] Chadwick arrived in Thailand possibly 5 weeks after the remainder of us. We’d been working for 5 weeks or so earlier than Chadwick confirmed up. And we had spent a lot time speaking about his character, Norm, that when he confirmed up and we began enjoying these flashback scenes, it was an added element of information that we had about this man Norm that fed instantly into how we might play in these scenes, and the appreciation that all of us had for Norm in these flashback scenes. It simply made sense to easily focus on enjoying the reality of the scene. And the truth that we’re the identical age as we at the moment are, it simply didn’t matter, it felt proper.