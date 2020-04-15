Why Star Trek: Discovery’s Ethan Peck Thinks The Franchise Is So Illuminating

Followers have been calling for a collection spinoff of the pre-Kirk Enterprise ever since Captain Pike, Spock, and Quantity One appeared on Star Trek: Discovery. Brief Treks and Discovery government producer Alex Kurtzman tried to ship one thing satisfying by giving the characters their very own Star Trek: Brief Treks episode, however the launch did little to quell those that need extra. Rumors have swirled ever since that one thing is within the works, although that could be a little arduous to imagine given the sheer quantity of latest Star Trek exhibits which can be presently in some stage of growth.