Why Star Trek: Picard And Discovery Are Different From Past Shows, According To Jonathan Frakes

A variety of the suggestions is coming out of your era and possibly the one after it. In case you grew up in a Star Trek home, our present was the Star Trek of your era. And that has impacted the viewers of each Discovery and Picard, however particularly Picard. For the primary time, the viewers was inclined to be accepting and was trying ahead to and never dreading it or suspicious. Which hasn’t at all times been the case! Our present [TNG] was acquired with nice skepticism, some would say, hostility. Individuals wished their Kirk, Bones, and Spock. Discovery was acquired with skepticism as a result of followers had simply adjusted to the J.J. world of Trek. However Picard introduced with it, your era, my era, and whoever else we might deliver alongside. There was a really palpable and optimistic urge for food.