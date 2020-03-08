Why Star Trek: Picard Killed Off That Beloved Next Generation Character

Depart a Remark
Star Trek: Picard is over midway by means of its first season, and the sequel journey of Jean-Luc Picard has not come with out bloodshed. Demise has been a typical aspect of the present so far, but it surely wasn’t till lately that the violence reached characters with a significant previous within the lore. “Nepenthe” confirmed Hugh and Elnor attempting to cease the plans of the Tal Shiar, and the hassle ended up costing the Ex-Borg his life.
It was a tragic finish for the character, who was first seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The choice to kill Hugh wasn’t a simple one in accordance with Star Trek: Picard showrunner Michael Chabon, however as soon as the ball bought rolling, Chabon mentioned it felt like the one option to finish the character’s arc.
The preliminary germ of getting Hugh concerned, and that he would die, got here from the pure discussions of: ‘What does it imply to have been Borg?’ So as soon as we kind of dedicated to an enormous a part of our season being in regards to the lives of former Borg — Ex Bs, as we name them — and exploring how their lives are traumatized [from that experience], how they’ve or haven’t handled that trauma, and the way they continue to be these objects of worry and hatred although they had been victimized by the Borg, to place Hugh within the middle of that result in what felt like a dramatic option to service the character’s finish.
Michael Chabon added to THR that it “felt very unhappy” to kill off Hugh in Star Trek: Picard, however added that it was the “most emotionally sincere,” option to shut the character’s arc. Hugh actually gave the viewers an correct look of what the Ex-Borg life entailed, and helped speak out what Picard was experiencing as an Ex-Borg on the Borg Dice. Hugh was the right character for the plot line, serving as a notable Borg for audiences to see who modified after being saved.
Followers reacted to Hugh’s loss of life on Star Trek: Picard with unhappiness, however appeared largely comfortable with the exit. That could also be as a result of Hugh hadn’t been seen since Star Trek: The Next Generation, so writing him out and giving him an exit within the CBS All Entry sequence was higher than fully forgetting his character and giving him no exit in any respect. Actor Jonathan Del Arco was merely thrilled Hugh bought one other story to inform, and launched a video sharing his ideas after the exit.
Hugh will not be the final character Star Trek: Picard says goodbye to, which can be why followers are anxious. Killing off a legacy Star Trek: The Next Generation character provides the sense that it may occur to anybody, although that has roughly at all times been the case throughout the Star Trek franchise. Will this sequence have extra excessive profile exits earlier than it says goodbye for good?
