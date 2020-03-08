Why Star Trek: Picard Killed Off That Beloved Next Generation Character

The preliminary germ of getting Hugh concerned, and that he would die, got here from the pure discussions of: ‘What does it imply to have been Borg?’ So as soon as we kind of dedicated to an enormous a part of our season being in regards to the lives of former Borg — Ex Bs, as we name them — and exploring how their lives are traumatized [from that experience], how they’ve or haven’t handled that trauma, and the way they continue to be these objects of worry and hatred although they had been victimized by the Borg, to place Hugh within the middle of that result in what felt like a dramatic option to service the character’s finish.