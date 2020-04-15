Why Star Wars’ Chosen One Prophecy Has Yet To Be Fulfilled

George Lucas has acknowledged up to now that the Chosen One prophecy was fulfilled by way of Anakin Skywalker, who was finally redeemed by his youngsters. Whereas I believe there is a time the place that was as soon as true, it is price mentioning Lucas’ remark is from 2011, effectively earlier than the First Order, and the return of Emperor Palpatine. It was additionally earlier than Luke introduced again the nice in his father, after which finally went into seclusion after inadvertently making his nephew into the subsequent Darth Vader.