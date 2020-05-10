Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Doesn’t Worry About Pleasing The Fans

Working with George I’d be capable of watch firsthand selections being made and instincts he had, and I’ve tried the perfect I can to duplicate that, however finally as a fan, I put these tales within the context that I like. I at all times felt for those who’re simply chasing what followers are going to love or not like, I don’t suppose you’ll ever get completed. And actually early on once I labored right here, once I first began on Clone Wars, I assumed, if I can’t make this present in a means that’s pure to me, that George likes, then I in all probability shouldn’t be doing it. I’d be fallacious for it, and that will be high-quality, however I needed to take my crack at doing it off of what he taught me and see if it labored, and thus far so good. Fifteen years later, I’m nonetheless right here, so I assume I get it proper more often than not, I hope.