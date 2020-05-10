Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Doesn’t Worry About Pleasing The Fans

Go away a Remark
If Star Wars followers have taught us something, it’s that they could be a powerful crowd to please. Whereas most of them are passionate in regards to the storied franchise and what occurs to their favourite characters, some could be a bit demanding relating to what they personally wish to see. That is one thing that Lucasfilm has been coping with for years. Though, Star Wars: The Clone Wars producer Dave Filoni doesn’t fret relating to assembly fan expectations. He solely thinks of it by way of what he’s doing as a storyteller, one thing he discovered from working with George Lucas:
Properly, I don’t know. I don’t actually ever consider it in these phrases. George and I, we by no means actually talked in these phrases so far as what the followers would enable. It was extra his experiences making the movies and extra his sensibilities that we at all times mentioned. Finally, when it comes all the way down to it, because the storyteller you need to inform a narrative that you simply like and hope different folks prefer it too. I feel that there’s sufficient shared sensibilities of what all of us favored about Star Wars so far as this being an journey, it’s enjoyable, there’s an excessive amount of stress and mythology, however you already know, everybody can come at it from a special viewpoint.
Dave Filoni defined to Deadline that he can solely craft a narrative inside a context that he’s comfy with and, if he spends an excessive amount of time solely specializing in what the followers will suppose, you in all probability received’t get a product that you simply’re happy with:
Working with George I’d be capable of watch firsthand selections being made and instincts he had, and I’ve tried the perfect I can to duplicate that, however finally as a fan, I put these tales within the context that I like. I at all times felt for those who’re simply chasing what followers are going to love or not like, I don’t suppose you’ll ever get completed. And actually early on once I labored right here, once I first began on Clone Wars, I assumed, if I can’t make this present in a means that’s pure to me, that George likes, then I in all probability shouldn’t be doing it. I’d be fallacious for it, and that will be high-quality, however I needed to take my crack at doing it off of what he taught me and see if it labored, and thus far so good. Fifteen years later, I’m nonetheless right here, so I assume I get it proper more often than not, I hope.
There’s a number of advantage to Dave Filoni’s logic. Storytellers can solely inform the tales that feels proper to them. If it’s not one thing they’d wish to see, there’s an excellent likelihood different folks could not wish to both. Taking each single fan suggestion into consideration might additionally trigger creatives to second guess themselves. Plus, in any state of affairs, you’re in all probability not going to please everybody anyway, so there’s actually no level and aiming for such a tough feat.
And Filoni’s profession does converse for itself, as he’s added quite a lot of issues to Star Wars lore via The Clone Wars and Rebels. His work his garnered reward from followers and Lucas himself. One in every of his best achievements must be the character of Ahsoka Tano, who he remodeled from a naïve padawan into an completed Jedi Knight.
Extra just lately, Dave Filoni additionally proved his sturdy storytelling talents via the Clone Wars collection finale, which successfully wrapped up the animated collection.
It’s no marvel Dave Filoni has been so profitable for therefore lengthy and, if he maintains this mind-set, the Star Wars franchise ought to thrive for years to come back.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now streaming on Disney+.
