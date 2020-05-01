Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Series Finale Needs To End On A Flash-Forward

Go away a Remark
The finish of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ unlikely journey on the small display screen is sort of over, which implies the shut of the Star Wars prequel period. Surprisingly, The Clone Wars appears prone to transfer past the occasions of Revenge of the Sith earlier than the ultimate credit roll, though most likely not by a lot… until, after all, The Clone Wars ends on a flash-forward, which might be a great epilogue that doubles as a prologue.
Each Star Wars fan value their salt is aware of that the prequel period doesn’t precisely finish properly for the heroes of the galaxy far, far-off. Positive, the Skywalker twins survive, however the Jedi are all useless or exiled and the Empire has risen. Ahsoka’s survival on the finish of Clone Wars doesn’t actually imply the present will finish on a very triumphant notice.
The galaxy is headed for 20 years or so of darkness. Why not flash ahead to a time or no less than sequence of occasions which are extra uplifting? Voice actress Ashley Eckstein did promise a “correct finish” to Ahsoka’s journey, in spite of everything!
Whereas a flash ahead to just about any time in or past the unique trilogy (earlier than the construct to the sequel trilogy, anyway) might match the invoice, I principally refer right here to the occasions of Star Wars Rebels, a.ok.a. the animated collection that launched after Clone Wars ended for the primary time.
Rebels kicks off about 5 years forward of Rogue One and A New Hope. I received’t get into spoilers in regards to the plot of Rebels right here, since I extremely suggest Rebels to any Clone Wars followers following the collection finale, however clearly the start of the unique trilogy is a extra hopeful time than the tip of the prequel trilogy.
Clone Wars has already touched on Star Wars Rebels greater than as soon as in its ultimate season, with characters like Jedi padawan Caleb Dume and Mandalorian warrior Ursa Wren who originated on Rebels turning up within the ultimate arc of the collection as solely two examples. Why not spare a few minutes on the finish of the collection finale to offer a glimpse on the chronologically subsequent animated Star Wars collection?
Rebels itself had an epilogue that tied off some free ends with out proscribing future tales for the characters, so a Clone Wars epilogue flashing ahead wouldn’t even essentially minimize off future tales for Ahsoka and others that may very well be informed within the years between the tip of the Clone Wars and rise of the Rebel. It might each present that the longer term is (finally) shiny within the galaxy far, far-off and provides Clone Wars followers a taster of what they may expertise in Rebels, even when the animation kinds and storytelling codecs are totally different.
Truthfully, a Clone Wars flash-forward wouldn’t essentially even need to flash ahead all that a lot. The reveal of a post-Order 66 Caleb Dume may very well be sufficient. Alternately, the start or glimpse of a child Ezra Bridger might do the trick, since he was born on the identical day Palpatine declared himself Emperor. Sabine has already been born by this level within the Clone Wars timeline, and her mother has had an element to play in Clone Wars. Hera has a connection to Clone Wars as properly by means of her father.
Personally, aside from a post-Order 66 Caleb Dume, my favourite potential flash-forward of Rebels characters can be the assembly of Kanan and Hera, which was actually the beginning of every thing for what Rebels would grow to be.
I do assume {that a} surviving Caleb Dume is likely one of the two most definitely eventualities for a flash-forward (or maybe flash-sideways, relying on how far into or past Revenge of the Sith that Clone Wars goes). The different most definitely is, to me, child Ezra Bridger. Whereas Caleb’s survival would mirror Ahsoka’s, Ezra’s start and infancy would mirror Luke’s on the finish of Revenge of the Sith.
In fact, that is all hypothesis, and it’s totally doable Clone Wars will merely finish with Ahsoka and Rex surviving, with viewers being left to their very own gadgets to search out Rebels. Each collection are streaming on Disney+, so it’s not like it will be a tough leap from one to the opposite.
For now, you possibly can look ahead to the collection finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Monday, Could 4th, often known as Could the Fourth. All seven seasons of The Clone Wars to date are streaming as properly, as are all 4 seasons of Star Wars Rebels to choose up after Clone Wars.
Add Comment