Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Siege Of Mandalore Will Deliver A ‘Correct Finish’ For Ahsoka

Spoilers forward for the most recent episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, referred to as “Collectively Once more.”
The Clone Wars has formally wrapped the second and penultimate arc of the ultimate season, with “Collectively Once more” ending with Bo-Katan recruiting Ahsoka to depart from the Martez sisters and journey to Mandalore with the specter of Maul on the horizon but once more. The Siege of Mandalore arc is just every week away from kicking off on Disney+ and starting the top of The Clone Wars. Ashley Eckstein, who has been voicing Ahsoka all through the eras of the Star Wars saga, spoke in regards to the Siege of Mandalore and the ending it presents for her character.
Ashley Eckstein considered the finished Siege of Mandalore arc earlier than chatting with CinemaBlend about all issues Clone Wars, and he or she teased Ahsoka’s ending when requested why the Siege of Mandalore arc is the becoming method to shut the collection:
After seeing the Siege of Mandalore, the ultimate arc, being a fan of Mandalorians myself, it was actually cool. It was simply, the storyline was superior. With out saying an excessive amount of, as a fan I used to be very happy with the storyline. That being mentioned, I feel for Ahsoka it is giving her a correct finish to The Clone Wars. Which we did not get. The collection was by no means meant to finish with simply Ahsoka strolling away and strolling down these stairs of the Jedi Temple. She was all the time meant to get a correct ending for the collection, and this can be a very correct ending for her in The Clone Wars. I feel followers can be very happy with what they see.
As Clone Wars followers undoubtedly keep in mind, Ahsoka really departed a season earlier than the collection was initially cancelled. After selecting to go away the Jedi life behind on the finish of Season 5, she was absent from Season 6 however supposed to return for the grand finale. With the Disney+ revival permitting the Clone Wars staff to complete the story that was all the time meant to be informed, Ahsoka is getting a “correct ending,” in accordance with Ashley Eckstein.
The excellent news for followers is that Ahsoka, very similar to Captain Rex, is one character to not have to fret an excessive amount of about within the Siege of Mandalore arc. Due to Star Wars Rebels, the Star Wars saga has revealed that Ahsoka nonetheless has an element to play within the years following the rise of the Empire. The lacking piece of the Ahsoka puzzle has simply been how she acquired from the younger Jedi who walked away from the Order to who she was when she made her Rebels debut, and the Siege of Mandalore will fill in that clean.
Whereas Ashley Eckstein didn’t spoil what to anticipate with the Siege of Mandalore, she did tease a battle that can be positively “epic,” saying this:
The battle that you will notice is unquestionably epic. Actually, as you’ll be able to inform now, I can not discover my phrases. I used to be speechless, as a result of once we report the episodes, we report it earlier than we see the animation. They have not even accomplished the animation but once we report. So I do my finest job to think about what Ahsoka goes by way of in the intervening time, however after I lastly see the episodes, my thoughts is all the time blown as a result of I am like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is by no means what I imagined!’ And that is the case with this battle. It is by no means what I imagined. It is far more epic than I ever imagined. So from simply the wow issue of a battle, I’d say what you are about to see is even crazier than something we have seen thus far.
The trailer solely confirmed transient flashes of the Siege of Mandalore, however even these glimpses had been sufficient to ensure that The Clone Wars is ending on one thing a lot grander than traditional. And in accordance with Ashley Ecksttein, it would even be “even crazier” than ever earlier than, which is saying one thing with regards to The Clone Wars!
Along with revisiting the Mandalorians (nicely forward of the times of The Mandalorian) and Mandalore itself, the Siege of Mandalore brings again Maul, who had a short look in “Collectively Once more,” and appeared to sense Ahsoka’s presence even by way of hologram. The Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni beforehand revealed (by way of StarWars.com) that Ahsoka and Maul will face off in a duel that “needed to be among the many finest [duels], if not the perfect, we ever did.”
Provided that Ahsoka was additionally a part of an unforgettable lightsaber duel in Star Wars Rebels, I needed to ask Ashley Eckstein how the battle with Maul will examine with the duel towards Vader in Rebels. (Warning: gentle spoilers forward for Star Wars Rebels, when you haven’t hit that time in your Star Wars TV watch simply but.) Eckstein defined:
I feel the distinction with Star Wars Rebels is there was the emotional battle that was additionally happening there. It was all the emotion from that struggle with Anakin and Ahsoka, or Darth Vader and Ahsoka. There was an entire completely different emotional stage that was happening there. There’s loads of that too, within the Siege of Mandalore. Belief me, seize your tissues. The feelings are simply going to take you on the wildest curler coaster. So the battles are very completely different, I’d say, however very epic.
Followers shouldn’t count on Ahsoka vs. Maul to only be an early model of Ahsoka vs. Vader! They need to additionally put together for an emotional trip, based mostly on what Ashley Eckstein needed to tease in regards to the Siege of Mandalore. The Clone Wars finale could change how some characters are considered, which is smart contemplating the quick method to Revenge of the Sith and Order 66 within the Clone Wars timeline.
Learn the way the Siege of Mandalore arc lastly wraps up the story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with new episodes releasing Fridays on Disney+. The trailer guarantees loads of depth that wasn’t included within the Dangerous Batch or Martez sisters arcs of Season 7 (in addition to a Star Wars Rebels cameo positive to please saga followers), so you should definitely test the ultimate episodes out.
Ashley Eckstein additionally wrote a e book specializing in Ahsoka that’s accessible now and may ship one other repair of Anakin’s former Padawan with the top of Clone Wars nigh, and Ahsoka can be again (albeit in a brand new kind) in one other Star Wars collection. For some further viewing choices not set within the galaxy far, distant, you should definitely take a look at our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
