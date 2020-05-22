Why Starring In The Hunger Games Was A ‘Double Edged Sword’ For Josh Hutcherson

Depart a Remark
Josh Hutcherson had a profitable profession as a toddler actor in films like Zathura: A Area Journey, RV and Bridge to Terabithia earlier than The Hunger Games got here alongside. As soon as that occurred, nothing was ever the identical for the actor. Wanting again on the high-profile casting nearly a decade later, Hutcherson had this to say about his time as Peeta Mellark:
It was worlds other than something I’ve ever skilled. It is like a double-edged sword. Clearly the advantage of having extra initiatives come your manner is nice. However once I got down to turn out to be an actor at 8, being well-known and being acknowledged was not on my radar. I simply wished to make films.
The Hunger Games films had been a cultural phenomenon that already amassed an enormous following from Suzanne Collins’ e book trilogy. Josh Hutcherson’s standing instantly noticed a lift in reputation just like the likes of Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter or Robert Pattinson for Twilight within the matter of a day, together with Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth. Hutcherson continued with EW:
That naiveté adopted me till The Hunger Games slapped me within the face. It is laborious for anyone to digest, particularly being a child from Kentucky. It made me notice the sort of actor I wished to be. The thought of doing massive, massive initiatives that make you much more well-known would not sound as appetizing. If that chance got here up once more, I’d have to consider it extra.
Josh Hutcherson compares this period of his life to a school expertise and a “coming-of-age time” for him that he actually treasures. He was solid within the movie at 19 and completed off the saga 4 years later with Mockingjay – Half 2. It gave him a widely known title and an unforgettable function, however he admits the expertise was a troublesome transition. Plus, he wasn’t an enormous fan of the maintenance that got here with dying his hair blonde on a regular basis.
Fortunately, he had Jennifer Lawrence by his facet, one other actress with roots from Kentucky who blew up into “J-Regulation” in her early ‘20s after breaking out in her Oscar-nominated function for Winter’s Bone the 12 months prior. Whereas J-Regulation propelled additional into the highlight along with her function as Mystique in X-Males: First Class (additionally amongst her critically-acclaimed work with David O. Russell), Josh Hutcherson has saved a reasonably low profile since.
He’s the star of Hulu’s Future Man, however he’s taking a extra considerate look into his roles. It’s a typical response to the impact the YA style’s big-screen diversifications have on its younger actors, and maybe a phrase of warning to the long run solid of The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Suzanne Collins’ prequel to her Hunger Games novels hit bookshelves this week, with a film deal already in place with Lionsgate.
The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes is about President Snow as a youngster earlier than turning into the chief of Panem. He has a shocking relative on his facet initially of the novel. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on the approaching return of the franchise.
