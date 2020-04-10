Why Station 19 Really Needed That Heartbreaking Season 3 Death

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 9 episode of Station 19 Season 3 on ABC, known as “I am going to Be Seeing You.”
Station 19 delivered on final week’s promise with “I am going to Be Seeing You” and killed off a serious character. Regardless of a trailer that seemingly indicated one of many present Station 19 firefighters was doomed to die within the blaze at a storage facility, it was truly a retired firefighter who misplaced his life: Pruitt Herrera. When all hope appeared misplaced with no method to safely vent the roof and save the lives of the key characters inside, Herrera bravely went as much as the roof with an axe to do what wanted to be finished, and Station 19 did not serve up a last-minute miracle with the PRT to save lots of him. Pruitt Herrera died.
He died, and as a lot as I hate to say it, his dying was what Station 19 wanted at this level in Season 3. Herrera has been dying all season, and Station 19 was going to need to kill him off in some unspecified time in the future. By doing so in “I am going to Be Seeing You” with Herrera giving his life to save lots of his daughter and the crew he’d chosen, he went out on a excessive but tragic word. It packed an emotional punch, and it averted all the issues that Station 19 bumped into in earlier Season 3 deaths.
The primary dying of Season 3 was Ryan, who returned after an absence due to his love for Andy. Whereas it was tragic and has continued to influence Andy, it occurred at first of 1 episode after he was injured on the finish of the earlier episode’s cliffhanger. It was extra of a shocker after which an eventual reveal than an emotional blow, and for all that he was necessary to Andy, he wasn’t a key character like her dad.
The second dying of Season 3 was Rigo Vasquez, whose demise was soured (in my guide, anyway) by the truth that it was revealed on Station 19 however not truly defined till Gray’s Anatomy, which I felt was fairly tousled. Actually, I used to be so pissed off that Station 19 viewers needed to depend on Gray’s Anatomy for a serious plot level that Rigo’s dying did not pack the sort of punch it deserved.
Now, Station 19 gave Herrera the sort of dying that not many TV characters obtain: emotional, heartbreaking, heroic, and definitive. The episode featured flashes of a marriage with Herrera watching lovingly as Andy tied the knot with Sullivan, which is unfortunately a scene that can by no means occur as a result of dying.
That stated, though Herrera won’t ever get to see Andy get married and Andy should get married (if she does) with out her dad, Herrera gave his life to save lots of others. He went up on the roof in full data of what was going to occur and that he virtually actually would not survive.
It was a heroic sacrifice, and Station 19 delivered the dying with sufficient time left within the episode for the opposite characters to start to indicate their grief, which in turned allowed viewers to really feel the loss. Am I unhappy? Sure. Am I mad at Station 19 for the way this unhappy occasion occurred? In no way.
Station 19 hasn’t run out of episodes simply but, though Gray’s Anatomy got here to a untimely finish within the 2019-2020 TV season. Station 19 will as an alternative take over Gray’s Anatomy‘s 9 p.m. slot on ABC Thursday, April 16 for its first new episode following Herrera’s dying. For some further viewing choices now and within the coming weeks, swing by our 2020 midseason premiere schedule.
