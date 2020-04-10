Why Station 19 Really Needed That Heartbreaking Season 3 Death

Station 19 delivered on final week’s promise with “I am going to Be Seeing You” and killed off a serious character. Regardless of a trailer that seemingly indicated one of many present Station 19 firefighters was doomed to die within the blaze at a storage facility, it was truly a retired firefighter who misplaced his life: Pruitt Herrera. When all hope appeared misplaced with no method to safely vent the roof and save the lives of the key characters inside, Herrera bravely went as much as the roof with an axe to do what wanted to be finished, and Station 19 did not serve up a last-minute miracle with the PRT to save lots of him. Pruitt Herrera died.