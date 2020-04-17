Why Station 19’s Crossovers With Grey’s Anatomy Could Cause Major Problems

The larger downside, as I see it, is whether or not there have been storylines from Grey’s Anatomy that have been meant to bleed over into Station 19 and affect the crew there. Since Grey’s aired after Station 19 earlier than its Season 16 finale, it was often Station 19 circumstances bleeding into Grey’s, which labored in circumstances just like the arguably shark-jumping bear assault, though I nonetheless suppose it was fairly tousled {that a} Station 19 loss of life wasn’t defined till Gray‘s.