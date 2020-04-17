Why Station 19’s Crossovers With Grey’s Anatomy Could Cause Major Problems

Depart a Remark
The shared universe of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 has concerned extra sharing than ever all through the 2019-2020 TV season, to combined reactions from followers. The frequent sharing of characters and overlap of tales have made for a extra cinematic primetime expertise on ABC Thursdays, however needing to look at each exhibits to get the complete story and giving beneficial screentime to a different present’s characters regularly did not all the time work for viewers. Properly, these crossovers could quickly trigger main issues for everyone.
Why? Properly, Grey’s Anatomy has already wrapped for Season 16, having run out of episodes as a result of manufacturing halts earlier than all 25 episodes might be produced. The season ended 4 episodes shy of the unique order. In the meantime, Station 19 managed to finish manufacturing on its full third season, which is able to embody some Grey’s characters in episodes presumably meant to correspond with Grey’s episodes. With these Grey’s episodes not occurring, will every part — or something — make sense?
Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff addressed Station 19 freely giving some Grey’s spoilers, saying this to TVLine:
Sarcastically, when followers watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they’ll in all probability have a sense of a few of what we had deliberate for [the unique Gray’s finale].
Krista Vernoff additionally famous that she did return and edit some Grey’s Anatomy content material out of the ultimate episodes of Station 19 Season three to reduce spoilers, so steps are being taken to make sense of the scenario. On condition that a lot of the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossovers are on a smaller scale than the two-parter that kicked off Station 19‘s third season, fixing the problems may be so simple as Grey’s finally reverse engineering early Season 17 to suit Station 19‘s remaining Season three episodes.
The larger downside, as I see it, is whether or not there have been storylines from Grey’s Anatomy that have been meant to bleed over into Station 19 and affect the crew there. Since Grey’s aired after Station 19 earlier than its Season 16 finale, it was often Station 19 circumstances bleeding into Grey’s, which labored in circumstances just like the arguably shark-jumping bear assault, though I nonetheless suppose it was fairly tousled {that a} Station 19 loss of life wasn’t defined till Gray‘s.
That stated, rumor has it (through TVLine) that the unique Grey’s finale was going to contain an explosion that resulted within the loss of life of a significant character. If that was going to be the case, I might see an explosion occurring on the finish of the deliberate penultimate episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, bleeding into the subsequent episode of Station 19, after which being resolved on Grey’s.
If this, or another form of situation involving Grey’s plots impacting Station 19, was deliberate then main issues might be in retailer. Whereas clearly no person might have guessed {that a} pandemic would pressure the leisure business to a cease, I do surprise if this might change how Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will deal with their crossovers sooner or later.
I have been evaluating Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 on ABC to One Chicago on NBC all through the 2019-2020 season, and that is one space through which One Chicago has the benefit. Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov shared with CinemaBlend how the three exhibits go about sharing actors and dealing with the mini crossovers when the episodes all air on the identical night time, and it has positively labored for One Chicago.
With Krista Vernoff operating each Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, may she strategy the schedules for the sequence otherwise? Each exhibits have already been renewed for an additional season, and it is not out of the realm of risk that each might premiere within the fall somewhat than Station 19 being held till midseason once more.
That stated, a pandemic shutting down the leisure business is not essentially prone to occur once more, so adjustments to how the crossovers are dealt with may not be essential. I for one would not thoughts fewer crossovers, however solely time will inform what’s retailer. For now, you’ll be able to catch new episodes of Station 19 (that includes some Grey’s Anatomy characters) airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
